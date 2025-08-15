This month, we marked a defining milestone not just for SAP in India, but for the company globally. With the inauguration of SAP Labs India Innovation Park, we have added a new chapter to our 27-year journey in India — a journey shaped by innovation, guided by purpose, and powered by the incredible potential of India’s talent.

The SAP Labs Network exemplifies SAP’s culture of innovation throughout the world Learn why

Strategically located near the Bengaluru International Airport, this is now one of SAP’s largest campuses worldwide, designed to house more than 15,000 professionals. But this is more than just a campus; it’s a statement of intent — a €194 million investment into the future of innovation.

As SAP’s largest R&D hub outside Germany, India plays a pivotal role in how SAP innovates, builds, and scales enterprise technology for our global customers. From pioneering AI solutions and next-gen applications to delivering mission-critical services at scale, teams in India sit at the very heart of SAP’s transformation agenda.

This new campus — our second in Bengaluru — is a space designed to match that ambition.

At the inauguration ceremony, held August 5, I was joined by SAP Executive Board Member Thomas Saueressig; SAP Supervisory Board Member Gerhard Oswald; Clas Neumann, head of the SAP Labs Network; Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah; Government of India IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge; and German Ambassador to India Dr. Philipp Ackermann, along with other key stakeholders from the region.

Where innovation meets purpose

Each square foot of the innovation park has been crafted with intent. At the core of the design is a belief that innovation thrives in environments that foster trust, collaboration, and well-being. From our fully autonomous S.Market, an AI-powered micro-market showcasing SAP retail solutions in real time, to India’s second SAP Experience Center location, where customers can engage with live enterprise scenarios, this campus is a living laboratory of SAP technology in action.



“This campus is a strategic asset in SAP’s global portfolio, enabling us to lead with innovation and purpose,” Saueressig, said. “It is a global innovation hub that will help our customers move from insight to action with enterprise-grade AI, data, and application created right here in India.”



Equally, this campus reflects SAP’s deep commitment to sustainability and inclusion. A 2.5-acre eco-pond for rainwater harvesting, solar infrastructure, and smart waste management all help reduce our environmental footprint. Inclusive design features such as tactile pathways, braille signage, auditory cues, gender-neutral restrooms, and wellness-focused spaces — from sensory rooms to nap pods — ensure individuals are empowered to thrive.

Accelerating talent and research partnerships

As we celebrated the launch of this new campus, we also reaffirmed our commitment to shaping the future workforce and research ecosystem.

We announced the AI Career Accelerator program in partnership with EduBridge, aimed at training more than 400 students from underserved communities for AI roles. We expanded our academic collaborations with institutions like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, IIT Madras, and the Technical University of Munich to focus on applied research across quantum computing, health tech, and physical AI.

These partnerships are not just about knowledge transfer; they are about co-creating the future of enterprise technology by fusing academic rigor with real-world impact.

India’s role in SAP’s global innovation engine

India’s technology story is unlike any other — it is not only about scale; it’s about transformation. From government digital initiatives to startup ecosystems and from deep-tech research to the democratization of digital skills, India continues to redefine what is possible.

At SAP, we have had the privilege of witnessing — and contributing to — this journey over nearly three decades. Today, more than 17,000 SAP employees in India drive innovation across product engineering, customer services, and cloud delivery. Together, they form a backbone of our global strategy.

The SAP Labs India Innovation Park stands as a symbol of this shared journey, a space where we will imagine what’s next, build with purpose, and innovate for impact. It is a physical manifestation of our belief in India’s role as a global innovation epicenter.

As we look ahead, our focus remains clear: to deliver breakthrough technologies that help the world run better and improve people’s lives. And we are proud to do it — with India at the heart of it all.

Sindhu Gangadharan is managing director of SAP Labs India and head of Customer Innovation Services at SAP.

Subscribe to the SAP News Center newsletter to get stories and highlights delivered to your inbox each week Sign up now

Images courtesy of SAP Labs India.