SAP Recognized as a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Gartner has recognized SAP as a Visionary for the second consecutive year in its 2025 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) with SAP Build, its unified low-code platform.

In today’s market, speed is everything, but it cannot come at the cost of stability. Low-code application platforms empower both professional and citizen developers to rapidly create and deploy digital solutions through guided development, automation, and robust governance, fostering innovation and agility.

SAP Build is uniquely designed to solve this challenge, empowering customers to innovate three times faster while building on the trusted governance and data foundation of their core SAP systems. It is an AI-powered solution that combines application development, workflow management, task automation, agent development, and workspace creation into one comprehensive, cloud-based solution running on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Strategic challenges in modern software development

Developers today face several significant challenges. First, it is difficult for many organizations to leverage the deep insights from non-technical business experts across functions like finance and supply chain. While AI is a powerful new tool, efficacy of AI solutions hinges on their integration with business-specific data and processes; without this, its broader benefits are diminished. Building or extending business applications is often time-consuming and expensive, prompting a shift toward customizable pre-built solutions for greater agility. Finally, developers grapple with fragmented systems requiring extensive integration, hindering efficient workflows and resource utilization.

These challenges collectively underscore the need for a more robust AI-powered development platform.

The SAP Build advantage

SAP is recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for LCAP for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

SAP Build offers unique benefits that streamline the development process and ensure innovative and efficient solutions. Read the full report here.

Reduce complexity: SAP Build reduces complexity by delivering everything IT teams need to build, automate, and extend SAP without stitching together disconnected tools, licenses, or architectures in one place. It is pre-integrated, commercially included in SAP applications, and built to simplify development from the start

Deliver faster: SAP Build helps teams deliver 3x faster by reducing the time it takes to go from request to result. Teams don't start from zero, and once they start, they move faster, because the tools, pre-built solutions, and AI are grounded in SAP context and give best-practice guidance out of the box.

Scale with confidence: SAP Build provides the proven path to a clean core, allowing users to confidently extend, automate, and build new applications without introducing future risk or upgrade pain. By inheriting the trusted governance, security, and access rules from the most critical systems, every extension is built to be both scalable and upgrade-safe from day one. This unique approach empowers users to protect the stability of their core while accelerating business-wide innovation.

Tap into the power of generative AI

SAP is embedding AI capabilities across the SAP Business Suite, including SAP Build, to help customers automate business processes and improve efficiency.

Now generally available, Joule Studio allows users to design, deploy, and manage custom AI agents and Joule skills tailored to their organization’s data and workflows, helping address specific operational needs. SAP has also extended Joule to process automation, workspace management, and application development, including ABAP, through the SAP Joule for Developers add-on.

These tools use SAP-aware AI models to support faster, more accurate development and automation. Together, these enhancements help teams reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and focus on higher-value work.

Businesses gain a competitive edge with SAP Build

With more than 17,000 customers now leveraging SAP Build solutions globally, momentum continues to surge, enabling developers to build, automate, and innovate with greater speed and ease.

Proximus, for example consolidated 57 HR apps into one unified portal using SAP Build, integrated with SAP SuccessFactors software to serve 10,000 employees and increasing satisfaction to 94 percent. Hitachi High-Tech cut customizations from 9,000 to 22 by shifting to side-by-side extensibility on SAP BTP using SAP Build Process Automation for cross-system workflows and task automation. And Gerdau reduced onboarding time by 50 percent and cut manual errors by 90 percent with a cloud-based extension made with SAP Build, integrated into SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central.

Next steps

To learn how SAP Build adds value to your cloud ERP, explore use cases that address specific challenges in business processes. To unlock the full potential of application development, automation, and AI, take the next step with the following resources:

Bharat Sandhu is chief marketing officer for SAP BTP at SAP.

