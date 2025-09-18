WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, has successfully gone live with an SAP Cloud ERP Private solution as part of its strategic digital transformation initiative.

The company achieved 93% clean core in solution design and 88% clean core across the overall implementation, advancing its goals to modernize ERP, a component of its ongoing journey toward operational excellence.

As part of UiPath’s growth strategy, the company targeted ERP as a critical area of transformation, taking an automation-first approach to streamline and standardize its operations. As a global company, UiPath needs to comply with multi-GAAP reporting across different geographies. By moving to the cloud, UiPath is now able to connect fragmented systems, cut time and resources spent on billing cycles, and simplify complex multi-GAAP reporting processes—including order to cash, lead to cash, finance, procurement and human resources.

“Our transformation efforts are centered around two key goals—how can we leverage automation to improve customer experience and, in doing so, make our teams and overall business more efficient and agile,” UiPath CFO and COO Ashim Gupta said. “Modernizing our ERP system was a strategic move to meet those two goals, enabling greater agility and efficiency through the automation and standardization of key processes and workflows. SAP Cloud ERP Private gave us the ability to do just that with the added benefit of a frictionless transition with minimal disruption, positioning us for future growth and innovation.”

The high clean core scores reflect UiPath’s commitment to adopt best practices from SAP and minimize custom code to help ensure long-term agility and ease of innovation. The implementation was delivered on time and within scope, supported by a collaborative effort between UiPath and SAP. With SAP Cloud ERP Private now live, UiPath is well positioned to accelerate its automation-first vision and drive continuous innovation across its global operations, enabling scalable growth, improved compliance and enhanced user experience across its enterprise functions.

“UiPath’s successful go-live with SAP Cloud ERP shows how next-generation ERP, when combined with intelligent automation can deliver tangible business outcomes: faster processes, leaner operations and the ability to scale globally,” said Jan Gilg, chief revenue officer and president, SAP Americas and the Global Business Suite. “This is what disciplined execution and an outcomes-driven transform looks like in an AI-first economy, which is why we’re proud to partner with UiPath on their journey.”

