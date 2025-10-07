This week at SAP Connect, SAP unveiled the latest innovations designed to help companies build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their customers. In today’s world, customers expect intelligence, precision, and trust at every step of their journey.

Deep research AI and role-based assistants, coupled with SAP Business Suite innovations, take efficiency to new heights Read the innovation guide

SAP’s latest customer experience solutions are built to deliver on these expectations, empowering organizations to earn loyalty, drive growth, and create seamless, connected experiences.

In today’s market, loyalty and retention are the twin engines of repeatable business, the lifeblood of every organization. Earning and keeping customer trust has always been hard-won, but the bar is higher than ever. Recent findings from the SAP Emarsys Customer Loyalty Index show a five-point drop in “true loyalty,” customers who return without incentives. Only 35 percent of B2B customers reach strategic loyalty, defined as repeat purchases and long-term engagement. And nearly one-third of customers are lost to fragmented experiences. Brands now face a new reality: building lasting loyalty requires understanding customers and delivering consistent, connected experiences across every touchpoint.

Meeting the loyalty challenge: SAP Engagement Cloud and SAP Customer Loyalty Management

To help customers meet this challenge, SAP has created two powerful solutions: SAP Engagement Cloud and SAP Customer Loyalty Management.

Yesterday at SAP Connect 2025, SAP Executive Board Member Muhammad Alam shared the vision for SAP Engagement Cloud as the next evolution in enterprise engagement. Built on SAP Business Data Cloud and the SAP CX suite of applications, it orchestrates engagement across the enterprise: customers, suppliers, employees, and more.

It also connects every function — finance, HR, marketing, and service –– and uses AI to turn business data into actions that drive outcomes: better delivery, faster service, and stronger loyalty. SAP Engagement Cloud will unify real-time interactions across marketing, commerce, sales, and service. By connecting every customer touchpoint to operational data such as logistics, finance, and supply chain, organizations can deliver accurate offers, real-time service, and personalized experiences at scale. This is especially important as only 18 percent of B2B customers reach strategic loyalty, according to the SAP Emarsys Customer Loyalty Index.

With embedded AI and Joule, SAP Engagement Cloud automates decisions, accelerates campaigns, and supports multi-brand, multi-region operations, empowering teams to deliver consistent, predictive, and unified customer experiences from day one.

The solution will be beta in November 2025 and is expected to be generally available in the first quarter of 2026, with an initial focus on customer experience.

SAP Engagement Cloud

SAP Customer Loyalty Management empowers teams to deliver personalized experiences at scale by giving every customer a single loyalty profile, no matter the brand, region, or partner. With loyalty data unified and natively integrated into SAP Private Cloud ERP and SAP Business Suite, teams can instantly monitor promotions, track reward usage, and understand financial impact in real time. This actionable insight feeds directly into planning, forecasting, and supply chain decisions, enabling businesses to adapt quickly and serve customers better.

Loyalty isn’t a separate marketing project, it’s woven into daily business operations. By centralizing loyalty data, SAP Customer Loyalty Management helps organizations understand each customer deeply and deliver consistent, connected experiences across every touchpoint.

The solution will be available Q4 2025.

SAP Customer Loyalty Management

AI and intelligence: the next imperative

At SAP Connect, we introduced how Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, is transforming customer experience by embedding intelligence directly into SAP Business Suite. Joule is not another layer, it’s built into the foundation, enabling smarter decisions and faster execution across every customer moment.

AI assistants in Joule bring role-based intelligence to customer-facing teams across service, sales, marketing, and commerce. Each assistant is tailored to the user’s role and business context, coordinating a network of AI assistants within Joule to automate tasks like resolving cases, chasing invoices, optimizing catalogs, and surfacing insights. This orchestration enables teams to focus on driving outcomes rather than managing operations.

For instance, Digital Service Agent delivers fast, multilingual support by reasoning over customer context and company knowledge. It provides accurate answers, escalates when needed, and continuously improves, reducing manual workload and enhancing customer satisfaction. This is available now.

Digital Service Agent

Deep research in Joule

With deep research in Joule, account planning moves beyond quick answers, delivering deep, strategic research and analysis in a single, connected experience. By tapping into SAP data, external intelligence, and trusted resources, users get richer insights for any business need.

Sales leaders and chief revenue officers can use the new account planning that leverages deep research in Joule to compress weeks of manual work into days. It synthesizes customer history, identifies key drivers, and drafts account plans, giving sales teams a complete, real-time view of every relationship.



Deep research in Joule will be available in beta December 2025.

Account Planning Deep Research

Intelligent applications for customer experience

SAP Business AI also powers intelligent applications that help businesses turn data into action:

Revenue Intelligence brings together data from CRM, commerce, and ERP to surface pipeline risks, customer health, and sales performance. Sales leaders and chief revenue officers gain a unified, real-time view to strengthen pipelines, improve win rates, and accelerate profitable growth.

brings together data from CRM, commerce, and ERP to surface pipeline risks, customer health, and sales performance. Sales leaders and chief revenue officers gain a unified, real-time view to strengthen pipelines, improve win rates, and accelerate profitable growth. Consumer Products Intelligence enables manufacturers and consumer packaged goods companies to optimize trade promotions and customer-facing offers. Integrated with SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP Analytics Cloud, it uses real-time data from sales, supply chain, and production to analyze margins, monitor performance, and support financial planning, ensuring CX strategies are aligned with operational realities.

These innovations are tightly integrated with SAP Business Suite, ensuring every CX insight is grounded in real-time, harmonized data. They are currently in restricted private preview and expected to be generally available in H1 2026.

Adoption that drives value

Building on the Customer Loyalty Index findings about the importance of connected experiences, seamless, guided adoption is essential to delivering value. That is why WalkMe is now embedded across all SAP Customer Experience solutions.

WalkMe is a digital adoption platform that provides real-time, role-based guidance – right inside SAP interfaces. No IT tickets required. Teams get help in the flow of work, with step-by-step instructions that minimize onboarding time and reduce errors. Leaders gain instant visibility into where users struggle, so they can address friction and accelerate adoption.

The path forward

Loyalty is evolving, and so are we. Our priority is to help brands earn trust and adapt quickly.

The SAP Customer Experience innovations introduced at SAP Connect are designed for this challenge. They connect engagement with execution through solutions like SAP Engagement Cloud, Revenue Intelligence, and SAP Customer Loyalty Management; turn intelligence into action with embedded AI and automation; and give teams unified, real-time data to deliver measurable results and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.

See how your business measures up in the Customer Loyalty Index and the Buyer Loyalty Index. Explore SAP CX content at SAP Connect here.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.