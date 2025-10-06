Today, SAP and Google Cloud are expanding their long-standing data and analytics partnership with the launch of SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google BigQuery—a new capability introduced at the SAP Connect event in Las Vegas that simplifies access to mission-critical SAP data products from SAP Business Data Cloud through bidirectional, zero-copy sharing.

Deep research AI and role-based assistants, coupled with SAP Business Suite innovations, take efficiency to new heights Read the innovation guide

By connecting Google BigQuery, the autonomous data to AI platform with agentic capabilities, and SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC), SAP and Google aim to help enterprises of all sizes gain more immediate access to trusted, business-ready data for enterprise analytics and AI across their platforms.

For decades, enterprise data and analytics have existed in separate worlds. Mission-critical business data, rich with semantic context, has been locked within transactional systems. Traditional extract, transform, load (ETL) processes create data replicas that are difficult to govern, quickly become stale, and prevent businesses from acting on real-time insights, ultimately hindering digital transformation.

Our SAP and Google partnership ends this compromise. By eliminating data replication and unifying the data landscape, SAP and Google Cloud are empowering businesses to build intelligent agents, automated workflows, and predictive insights that are directly grounded in live, trusted business information.

As the first hyperscaler to adopt SAP BDC Connect, SAP BDC Connect for Google BigQuery enables organizations to unlock the true potential of their data and applications with secure and rapid access to SAP’s semantically rich and governed data products at scale, without the delays and complexities of data replication and need for ETL pipelines. Customers can flexibly combine SAP data with their other enterprise data in BigQuery and vice-versa to innovate with leading analytics and agentic AI capabilities.

“SAP and Google Cloud have a long history of empowering global enterprises to harness the power of data and AI,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “Bringing together Google BigQuery and SAP Business Data Cloud gives our customers choice without compromise, enabling them to fast-track their analytics and AI initiatives.”

“Businesses are combining intelligence and automation into every aspect of their operations,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By uniting SAP Business Data Cloud with BigQuery and Gemini models, we’re making it easy for enterprises to build a unified data foundation that breaks down silos and unlocks a new class of AI agents and applications.”

Innovation with SAP data products and Google BigQuery

The centerpiece of this partnership is the new SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google BigQuery. This is a zero-copy data fabric that enables seamless access to SAP BDC’s semantically rich business data with Google’s powerful data and AI ecosystem, including Gemini models and the Vertex AI platform. The result is a modern platform for data, analytics, and AI that enables automated, cross-functional business processes.

This bi-directional integration helps to deliver an enterprise-grade offering for building and scaling AI. With SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google BigQuery, customers can:

Build grounded, trustworthy AI: Ensure the Google BigQuery AI models and agents operate on the most current and complete view of the business by accessing trusted semantically rich SAP data in real-time without copies.

Ensure the Google BigQuery AI models and agents operate on the most current and complete view of the business by accessing trusted semantically rich SAP data in real-time without copies. Deploy autonomous agents : Build and deploy intelligent agents using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Gemini that can automate complex cross-functional processes—from supply chain optimization to financial forecasting.

: Build and deploy intelligent agents using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Gemini that can automate complex cross-functional processes—from supply chain optimization to financial forecasting. Unleash deeper insights : Fuse SAP data through SAP BDC with unique, world-scale datasets only available on Google Cloud, like Google Maps geospatial data, Google Trends, and public datasets, to create unparalleled business context.

: Fuse SAP data through SAP BDC with unique, world-scale datasets only available on Google Cloud, like Google Maps geospatial data, Google Trends, and public datasets, to create unparalleled business context. Reinvent analytics: Move beyond dashboards and reports. Enable anyone in the organization to ask complex questions on Google Cloud of their business data in natural language and get immediate, intelligent answers.

Availability

Google Cloud will offer customer and partner incentives that fast-track the adoption of these joint solutions, enabling an accelerated journey to AI-infused data transformations.

SAP Business Data Cloud is available today in Google Cloud regions across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S., with more regions planned. SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google BigQuery is planned to be generally available in H1 2026.

In addition, SAP BW, private cloud edition, which is offered through SAP BDC, is supported in more than 40 Google Cloud regions, helping our customers meet critical data residency and compliance requirements.