WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Brose, a global automotive supplier, has successfully migrated its central SAP systems to SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey.

In just six months, Brose transitioned its mission-critical systems from internal data centers to the cloud, including complex production processes such as just-in-time and just-in-sequence operations across its global manufacturing plants. The migration was executed without any disruption to customer deliveries, underscoring the robustness of the solutions and the strength of the SAP-Brose partnership.

“This cloud migration makes Brose faster, more flexible, and more resilient—and strengthens our position as an innovative partner for the mobility of the future,” said Stefan Krug, CEO of the Brose Group. “Challenging times in particular show how important digital transformation is. I’m proud of our team’s dedication and the seamless collaboration with SAP.”

The project is considered a reference implementation for the automotive industry and sets a benchmark for future SAP cloud initiatives. Brose’s successful deployment demonstrates how SAP Cloud ERP Private can support high-performance manufacturing environments while enabling scalability and innovation.

“Brose’s rapid and disruption-free migration to SAP Cloud ERP Private exemplifies the power of the cloud to drive agility and resilience in the automotive sector,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “This collaboration showcases what’s possible when industry leaders embrace transformation with speed and precision.”

Looking ahead and reinforcing its role as a pioneer in automotive digitalization, Brose will continue to work closely with SAP and other ecosystem partners to strengthen its foundation of SAP cloud solutions to enable the usage of the latest innovations such as business AI.

