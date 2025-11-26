As generative AI goes mainstream, enterprises are quickly realizing that off-the-shelf solutions can only take them so far. The next wave of value creation will come from AI that is deeply attuned to a business’s unique context, its data, processes, and decision environments.

Personalization in AI is no longer an innovation layer; it is becoming a foundational expectation. Whether it’s for driving operational excellence, improving customer experiences, or enabling faster decision-making, organizations are increasingly prioritizing AI that understands their reality.

Generic AI models are designed to be broadly applicable, but that also makes them inherently limited. These models often fail to account for the specific nuances of a business, resulting in lower accuracy, generic insights, and poor cross-functional scalability. Their one-size-fits-all nature makes them difficult to adapt across industries with diverse regulatory needs, data types, and operational complexities.

In critical industries, where precision, compliance, and context are non-negotiable, relying on generic models can lead to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. Additionally, integrating these models into enterprise governance, security, and compliance workflows becomes an uphill task. The result? Underperformance and a growing recognition that one-size-fits-all AI is not built for the complexity of enterprise needs.

This is why more enterprises are investing in differentiated innovations with AI solutions designed from the ground up to serve specific business goals.

A clear example of this is our partnership with Accenture. Managing close to 1 million invoices annually across more than 40,000 contracts, the company faced a complex, manual billing process. Together, we used SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and generative AI to create a compliant, intuitive application that allows account executives to manage invoicing directly and navigate rate cards and contract terms without relying heavily on specialist teams.

The results are tangible. Billing is faster and more accurate, the user experience has improved, and commercial teams can focus more on clients instead of operational tasks. By year-end, billing efficiency is expected to improve by 32 percent and setup times halved. Much of the manual work has been replaced by an intelligent, automated platform.

Where it’s working: Sector-level transformation

Customer-specific AI applications are transforming industries by shaping intelligence around the specific data, processes, and challenges each sector faces.

In manufacturing, the impact of customer-specific AI applications is evident in how companies are streamlining complex operational processes. For instance, our team developed a solution for Henkel to support their financial supply chain management deduction and dispute management indexing process. This solution automates the analysis and indexing of claim documents received from customers, embedding advanced AI capabilities directly into the daily workflows of dispute management users. The result is faster, more accurate claim case creation, improved efficiency, and greater agility in handling disputes.

In oil and gas, AI models trained on geological data, equipment logs, and environmental variables are improving drilling forecasts and enabling proactive maintenance, enhancing both safety and energy efficiency. The automotive industry is seeing similar gains, with AI supporting predictive maintenance, autonomous driving systems, and real-time diagnostics, while also delivering personalized in-car experiences. Retailers are leveraging AI that adapts to regional buying patterns and live sales data, allowing for sharper demand forecasts, localized inventory planning, and more relevant promotions that reduce waste.

Even government agencies are finding value in context-aware AI, automating routine processes, prioritizing citizen requests, and designing policies with greater precision to deliver faster, more effective public services.

Across these examples, the pattern is clear: AI that understands the context in which it operates drives smarter decisions, more efficient operations, and better outcomes for both organizations and the people they serve.

SAP’s vision: Building enterprise-grade customer-specific AI applications

SAP is at the forefront of this shift toward enterprise-grade personalized AI. The company’s vision is rooted in creating AI that is not experimental, but enterprise-ready.

Rather than building standalone solutions, SAP embeds AI directly into core business processes across finance, HR, supply chain, and more. Through co-innovation with customers and partners, SAP is working to make every AI solution technically robust and aligned with real-world use cases.

For AI to drive true enterprise transformation, it needs to be designed in and not bolted on. That means working closely with domain experts, aligning with compliance standards, and constantly tuning models based on real-time feedback. Customer-specific AI applications are not just about code; they are about collaboration, trust, and long-term value.

Our approach is to empower organizations to build AI that mirrors their structure, culture, and customers–making it more relevant, reliable, and responsible.

The time to scale is now

Organizations that want to stay competitive can no longer afford to treat AI as a side project. The era of experimentation is over. This is the time to scale AI that works for you intelligently, responsibly, and at speed. Customer-specific AI applications are not tech features but are strategic enablers of innovation, efficiency, and differentiation.

The future belongs to those who can scale personalization without sacrificing performance. It’s time to build with AI that knows your business.

Sindhu Gangadharan is head of Customer Innovation Services at SAP.