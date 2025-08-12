Henkel Partners with SAP to Implement AI-Assisted Returns and Exchanges Management Process

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a leader in adhesives, sealants and consumer goods, and SAP have codeveloped a solution using SAP AI Services to streamline and enhance the returns and exchanges process.

The custom-built solution will enhance Henkel’s dispute management process by automating the indexing and classification of claim-related documents, setting a new industry standard for customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The custom solution, referred to as financial and supply chain management deduction and dispute management indexing (FSCM DDM Indexing), leverages SAP AI Services to automatically process and extract relevant information from customer claim documents. By embedding SAP AI Services into the early stages of the dispute resolution lifecycle, the solution minimizes manual interventions and ensures faster and more accurate case creation. This transforms what is often a manual and time-consuming process into a swift, intuitive and customer-centric experience.

“SAP’s AI-enabled solution will help us streamline our dispute management process, reducing manual labor and the time required for dispute resolution,” said Dimitri Lerner, Henkel’s corporate director of value chain platform. “As we continue our digital transformation, the partnership with SAP will not just enable our employees to become more productive but also elevate customer experiences.”

Based in Düsseldorf, Germany, Henkel is known for iconic brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, Dial and Purex. It operates in 79 countries. As such, its teams must often review high volumes of diverse and complex claim documentation, with claims policies differing in countries and rules. Where the process previously required considerable manual effort, the new AI-assisted claims solution automates the retrieval of documents from a central in-box and enhances the analysis of documents to determine reason codes and location codes. This speeds up and improves the accuracy of the returns and exchanges process. Once logged, these claims are integrated into Henkel’s business performance data, ensuring the company has real-time insights into its business operations, facilitating end-to-end process management.

“We are proud to support Henkel in its digital journey by delivering innovations tailored to its business processes while addressing operational challenges,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, head of SAP’s Customer Innovation Services organization. “This solution harnesses the power of AI to simplify dispute processing and improve end-user productivity. It is an excellent example of how SAP’s innovation capabilities can deliver tangible business outcomes at scale. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Henkel.”

