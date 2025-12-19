With roots in ancient Greece and an Olympic history that dates to 1912, equestrian sports are steeped in tradition. Take dressage, which the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) describes as the “ultimate expression of horse training and elegance,” a complex sport where human and equine athletes compete at events all over the world, evaluated by judges and spectators in an array of categories that prize beauty, grace, and tradition.

Bringing a sport like dressage into the digital age would be no small feat, but that is precisely the challenge Black Horse One undertook in 2016.

Partnering with SAP, Black Horse One CEO Daniel Göhlen and his team of 12 brought a quiet digital revolution to the paper-based, tradition-bound world of equestrian sports—introducing digital scoring systems, streamlining event operations, and facilitating fan engagement—that supported and enhanced the experience of trainers, athletes, judges, federations, event managers, and fans all over the world.

However, Black Horse One saw room for even more innovation in equestrian sports, particularly in addressing the operational challenges of equestrian event management and the untapped potential of the industry’s heavily siloed data.

Digital transformation unlocks boundless potential

With its “consistency, affordability, and proven reliability,” SAP quickly became mission-critical for Black Horse One. Building on that success, Göhlen turned to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to bring the company’s next vision to life—a digital event management system designed to transform how equestrian competitions are run. The new system delivers real-time, end-to-end oversight and streamlines every workflow, giving “show organizers and national federations a 360-degree software” that has cut event preparation time in half.

See how Black Horse One is reinventing equestrian shows with advanced, end-to-end digital event management Watch the video

The industry quickly took note, and Black Horse One went from 100 equestrian shows a year in 15 countries to around 300 in 32 countries and from 50,000 unique users per month to as many as 3 million—an exponential increase in operations that the company supports with the same small team.

Further digitization of processes and information has helped Black Horse One dismantle the data silos that challenge many industries, especially one as rooted in tradition as equestrian sports. Data pours in from multiple sources: national federations maintain separate records for each horse, judges and audiences submit marks in real time, and organizers update competition systems on the fly. Every change must be reflected instantly, not only to maintain accurate results but also to meet fans’ expectations for real-time updates.

Göhlen, himself a former equestrian athlete, explains that many seasoned trainers and riders struggle to capture and pass on their hard-earned expertise and knowledge built over decades in the arena. A platform that enables real-time recording and sharing of performance data, scoring insights, and training techniques across a global, always-on network is transforming how the dressage community preserves and transmits its know-how.

And, in a sport where animal welfare is paramount, continued technological advancement offers additional layers of information and accountability when it comes to tracking and monitoring horses, which, Göhlen hopes, will continue to equate to happier, healthier equine athletes.

Leveraging AI in a world of tradition

Black Horse One continues to take a storied sport across new technological frontiers, leveraging SAP BTP to help bring artificial intelligence (AI) into its offerings. The company is already using AI to analyze performance data and biomechanical metrics, delivering personalized training and technique insights. It can even generate AI announcers when human ones aren’t available. Göhlen notes that Black Horse One is still in the early stages of exploring the “tremendous” potential of AI—using it to support and advance equestrian sport in ways that are not only exciting but also wise and effective.

Göhlen himself offers sage advice when it comes to assuaging stakeholders’ fears around digital transformation and AI in particular: “People really need to see that the technology supports them rather than replaces them.”

Real and sustainable innovation

Black Horse One’s remarkable story of leveraging technology to transform an age-old sport demonstrates that there is no company too small or industry too niche to benefit from digital transformation.

For those looking to embark on a similar journey, Göhlen has advice: first, start with the pain points, “where processes are currently inefficient or fragmented,” and then find the technology to ensure meaningful innovation. Second, Göhlen advises companies to earn and keep their customers’ trust. “In many of our mission-critical settings, if we make a mistake, we can’t undo it. So, make sure that you choose your technology wisely,” he says.

Finally, and most crucially, remember that innovation is a process, not a destination. “Never stop learning,” Göhlen says. “Each project should push you and your team to grow technically and strategically. This is how innovation stays real and sustainable.”

For the full Black Horse One episode and the on-demand Better Together: Customer Conversations series, visit here.

The full episode

Learn more about how Black Horse One brought digital transformation to the tradition-bound world of equestrian sports.

Thought leadership podcast: Göhlen, CEO of Black Horse One, talks with Tamara McCleary, CEO of Thulium, to share his motivation and journey merging tradition with technology to transform equestrian events, improving the sport and the sporting experience for athletes and audiences and winning over even the most traditional participants.

Practitioners’ video: Göhlen talks with me about what it took and the technologies that have resulted in a suite of applications that revolutionized the dressage world.

To access the whole series, on demand, visit here.

Do you have ideas for topics or technologies we should cover, or would you like to be a guest on the show? We want to hear from you, just e-mail us.

Timo Elliottis vice president and global innovation advocate for SAP BTP at SAP.