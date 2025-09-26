Every two years, the Ryder Cup captivates sports fans worldwide. Unlike any other golf tournament, the biennial event transforms an individual sport into a team competition, as the top 12 players from the United States and Europe face off in a head-to-head match play competition.

This weekend, the golf drama will unfold at the storied Bethpage Black Course in New York, as rivalry and camaraderie collide. For the first time, SAP will be at the heart of the action as a Worldwide Partner of the 2025 and 2027 Ryder Cup.

Transforming the Ryder Cup fan experience

Since its inception in 1927, the Ryder Cup has united millions of fans around unforgettable moments. Yet behind the emotion and spectacle lies immense complexity. Two distinct organizations, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, must come together every two years to deliver a seamless tournament experience.

Going into the 2025 event, the Ryder Cup turned to SAP for help in transforming what it means to engage fans across the two organizations. With a goal of moving beyond a “one-day” experience to building an “everyday” connection, the Ryder Cup wanted to ensure every fan — whether onsite or halfway across the world — feels immersed in the tournament, experiencing the excitement, emotion, and strategy as if they were on the course.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 01: Viktor Hovland of Team Europe tees off on the first hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This partnership will allow the Ryder Cup to benefit from using SAP technologies to further enhance the experience for fans. SAP Customer Data Platform will unify fan data from multiple sources, creating a single, comprehensive profile for each fan. SAP Emarsys will then use that data to deliver personalized content across marketing channels. SAP Datasphere will harmonize customer and business data and help identify insightful correlations, making it ready for visualization in SAP Analytics Cloud, where insights can be turned into action. SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud are part of SAP Business Data Cloud.

Together, these solutions will help the Ryder Cup gain a deeper understanding of audience behavior, drive engagement, and deliver personalized experiences at scale, while paving the way for future AI-driven innovation and a globally connected fan journey. Beyond tournament week, this 360-degree view of each fan will provide insights that benefit both organizations year-round, improving planning, marketing, and engagement that can be scaled across other professional tournaments.

Shared values in action

The Ryder Cup is more than a sporting event. It is a showcase of teamwork, resilience, and strategy — qualities that are equally essential in business. At its core, every Ryder Cup moment is defined by a challenge that demands a solution, whether it’s a player navigating tough conditions, making a critical decision under pressure, or leading a team to victory.

Through this partnership, SAP highlights the performance and collaboration that drive success, inspiring organizations and individuals to bring out their best on the course and in business.

FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: A view of the Ryder Cup trophy nearby the first hole of the future site of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course on September 20, 2022. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

Looking ahead

As anticipation builds for Bethpage Black this weekend, fans will see and feel SAP’s presence throughout the tournament, from on-course signage to coverage on TV, online, and social channels.

Beyond the event, SAP and the Ryder Cup are laying the foundation for a new era of fan engagement, connecting millions of fans around the world and helping to create moments that will be remembered long after the final putt.