Welcome to the (Process) Conversation: Joule with SAP Signavio Solutions Now Generally Available

Meet your new process companion! Joule with SAP Signavio solutions is now generally available, helping users, analyze, and manage business processes using natural language.

Better navigate constant change by turning business transformation into a core capability Learn how

Joule is an AI solution that turns siloed data and tasks into intelligent, connected workflows that help improve decisions, speed up end-to-end processes, and create a unified AI experience across SAP and non-SAP systems. With AI agents for all core functions, powered by SAP business process expertise, an AI strategy scales faster and wider.

In this context, the unique value of combining Joule with SAP Signavio is the powerful combination of deep process context from SAP Signavio and orchestration across SAP applications, including but not limited to SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

After months of successful collaboration with customers in the SAP Early Adopter Care program, this launch marks a major step toward delivering a conversational experience, making it easier than ever to explore, understand, manage, and transform processes with SAP Signavio solutions.

But how does this work in practice? Let’s look at an example.

Joule in action

Imagine accessing SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub, an organization’s single source of truth for process alignment, in order to understand more about a particular process, order-to-cash. What once might have taken hours of investigation can now happen in minutes through a simple conversation.

Asking Joule, “Who is the process owner of the order-to-cash process?” prompts Joule to suggest the process that most closely matches the query, then retrieve the owner information from the process diagram attributes.

Following up with “Provide me with a description of the process flow” means Joule skills convert the process visual into a clear process description. You can dive deeper into the process as well, perhaps by comparing the difference in process execution in different regions. Just ask, and Joule skills provide a textual summary that highlights the key differences between the two process models.

Joule offers a connected user experience across SAP and non-SAP systems, allowing employees to ask questions and interact with Joule from anywhere. In other words, while working in SAP Signavio, users can interact with data and capabilities from other systems, or while in other systems, users can access SAP Signavio capabilities.

Simple and seamless

This connectivity and seamless access is designed to simplify day-to-day tasks in multiple ways, and Joule with SAP Signavio offers skills across three use cases: informational, navigational, and transactional. Plus, additional analytical capabilities are planned for future releases. As a summary, these use cases—or interaction patterns—comprise the following:

Informational: Joule acts as an intelligent assistant, helping users understand how to perform specific tasks or generating a textual comparison between processes. For example, ask Joule: “What’s the difference between draft and published process models?” or “How can I set up a dashboard?”

Joule acts as an intelligent assistant, helping users understand how to perform specific tasks or generating a textual comparison between processes. For example, ask Joule: “What’s the difference between draft and published process models?” or “How can I set up a dashboard?” Navigational: Joule simplifies content navigation across SAP Signavio solutions and guides users through the SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub to access various assets such as process and journey models, and value accelerators. For example, prompt Joule: “Open the Order-to-Cash process model published for EMEA” or “Find accelerators for the Financial Process”

Joule simplifies content navigation across SAP Signavio solutions and guides users through the SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub to access various assets such as process and journey models, and value accelerators. For example, prompt Joule: “Open the Order-to-Cash process model published for EMEA” or “Find accelerators for the Financial Process” Transactional: Joule enables users to perform actions conversationally, such as creating and deleting assets within the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite, including processes, journey models, and dictionary items. For example, tell Joule: “Create a new dictionary term and link it to the Returns process.” or “Delete the journey model called Sales Process.”

Unlocking value with agentic AI

Right now, Joule works across SAP applications as a process companion, meaning that SAP Signavio process context and intelligence is accessible to the user across all Joule-compatible applications, including, among others, SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and SAP BTP. But this is just the beginning.

SAP is developing Joule Agents embedded into every business function and accessed with role-based assistants, which use SAP’s process expertise to automate complex workflows and deliver AI value at scale. Joule Agents for SAP Signavio solutions can help accelerate content discovery and process analysis, create value cases, and enhance user onboarding.

Read the SAP Community blog to learn more about Joule Agents for SAP Signavio solution, and see how to can sign up for the beta program.

The age of AI brings an expectation of immediate insights and context-based support when and where you need it, and Joule with SAP Signavio solutions means process navigation and execution is no exception.

For clearer decision-making, seamless integration, and enhanced automation, visit the Joule capabilities page to learn how to activate Joule and get your own conversation started.

Lucas de Boer is Global Marketing program lead for SAP Signavio.