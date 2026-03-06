SAP introduces SAP Cloud ERP Private 2025 FPS01. Designed to turn complexity into clarity, FPS01 builds on the landmark 2025 release from October, advancing AI innovations, delivering industry-ready data products, and further strengthening the core to help enterprises navigate today’s global operations.

A modern foundation for growth at global scale

In an era defined by global volatility and ambitious growth targets, businesses require a system that doesn’t just record data but actively anticipates needs and simplifies complexity. SAP Cloud ERP Private is evolving into a truly AI-enabled ERP, serving as the critical core foundation that can allow organizations to navigate the realities of global operations while maintaining total control over their footprint.

To achieve this, innovations in FPS01 are strategically delivered across three key dimensions: AI, data, and applications.

AI in action: from assistants to agents

The shift toward an AI-enabled ERP is highlighted by two key advancements in FPS01:

AI assistants and specialized agents: A standout in this release is the Change Record Management Agent for R&D. Previously a manual, high-friction process, this agent can now autonomously analyze change impacts and propose next steps, helping to free R&D teams to focus on innovation. Process embedded AI: SAP is making the system more intuitive through Joule. Instead of navigating complex menus, users can now use conversational shortcuts, for example, to instantly search service contracts or extend expiring prices in sales, turning multi-minute tasks into five-second interactions.

Looking at the road ahead, SAP is building toward agent-to-agent collaboration, where specialized agents across functions like R&D and procurement “talk” to one another to resolve bottlenecks before they even reach a human user. FPS01 is a critical step toward that future.

Data: industry-ready insights

On the data front, SAP is introducing specialized data products for key industries, like retail, and functional areas, such as asset management and services. These are not just tables; they are pre-configured, business-ready data sets that align with our SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) roadmap. This helps ensure your data is “AI-ready,” allowing you to move from raw data to industry-specific insights with zero friction.

Application: strengthening the global core

On the application side, SAP continues to deliver deep functional enhancements based on direct customer feedback to help ensure your business backbone remains agile. A key highlight is the new Multistage Intercompany Sales and Stock Transfer. Following our commitment at the RISE with SAP moment in November, SAP is further expanding the scope to cover two-entity transfers, enabling automated orchestration across multiple legal entities. This can ensure even the most complex global supply chains remain transparent and compliant.

A full collection of deep-dive articles on the new FPS01 is available on SAP Community.

Looking ahead: your catalyst for transformation

FPS01 reflects a core SAP principle: innovation should be both a foundation for today and a catalyst for what’s next. With enterprise AI, industry-ready data, and a stronger application core, organizations can run smarter and transform at their own pace.

Maura Hameroff is chief marketing officer for SAP Cloud ERP Private and RISE with SAP.