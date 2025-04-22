With more than four years in market, RISE with SAP has successfully helped thousands of SAP customers modernize their ERP systems, embrace the cloud, and drive meaningful transformation.

“Thanks to this successful transformation and the move to the RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition solution, we have become an innovation leader.” Nils Krugmann, head of Architecture & Data, Commerz Real AG

The introduction of the RISE with SAP Methodology — along with the integrated toolchain that supports customers through their business and technical journeys — was a game changer to accelerate time to value and support the business case for transformation.

“Moving forward, we’re confident that the cloud transformation enabled by RISE with SAP will empower our organization to innovate and excel in today’s competitive healthcare market and contribute to our Fresenius vision of advancing patient care.” Ingo Elfering, CIO, Fresenius Group

Today we announce a new commercial package that will support customers even further in this journey.

Introducing the SAP Cloud ERP Private package

The new SAP Cloud ERP Private package is designed to drive customers’ transformation, accelerate time to value, and enable business agility. It includes:

Business applications to modernize business processes with a comprehensive cloud ERP solution, integrated with applications designed to enhance financial agility across the entire supply chain

to modernize business processes with a comprehensive cloud ERP solution, integrated with applications designed to enhance financial agility across the entire supply chain Transformation tools and services to accelerate time to value with expert support, and to streamline and transform business processes, landscape, and architecture using our comprehensive, integrated toolchain

to accelerate time to value with expert support, and to streamline and transform business processes, landscape, and architecture using our comprehensive, integrated toolchain Cloud optimization and extensibility services to advance the path to a clean core by eliminating data silos and ensuring custom code aligns with cloud compliance, enabling companies to continue building, extending, and innovating ERP for future growth

The package is designed to support customers every step of the way.

Business Applications

Customers can:

Benefit from modern cloud business applications with the latest standard capabilities

Continuously innovate with new features in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition in a private cloud operating model

Gain financial agility across the supply chain with SAP Business Network Supplier Portal for SAP Cloud ERP Private and the SAP Enterprise Service Management solution and SAP Taulia solutions

By integrating these applications, customers will enhance collaboration and agility to run operations, embodying the connected essence of the SAP Business Suite offering.

The foundation of a successful transformation journey starts with a holistic assessment of the current systems and a clear understanding of the impact of transitioning to a cloud ERP. This data-driven analysis lays the groundwork for a robust foundation in the ERP transformation journey.

By including SAP LeanIX and SAP Signavio capabilities into the package, customers gain a comprehensive understanding of their current landscape helping to shape the target architecture. This results in a smoother, more agile ERP cloud transformation and long-term process efficiency. This data-driven approach ensures informed decision-making and continuous transformation monitoring, aligning perfectly with the RISE with SAP journey.

Embedded services from SAP include expert support to drive solution activation as well as onboarding and kick-off of the transformation project, ensuring that all critical aspects are addressed from the outset. It also includes workshops to align technology to the business goals that are strategic for the transition, tailored road map development, and adoption plans.

Cloud Optimization and Extensibility Services

The SAP Cloud ERP Private package includes SAP Build, enabling both on-stack and side-by-side extension of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with AI-powered application development and process automation. SAP Build allows customers to innovate while maintaining a clean core — a central principle of the RISE with SAP methodology. The deep integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, combined with the code-first, low-code, and generative AI capabilities of SAP Build, guarantees that extensions and personalization add value without complicating core operations.

This is aligned with the continual innovation and extensibility strategies encouraged by the RISE with SAP journey. SAP HANA Cloud is a cloud-native database for modernizing enterprise systems that allows customers to build and deploy intelligent data apps at scale. The package also includes the SAP Master Data Governance application to enhance data quality and help maintain a single source of truth, further aligning with the continual innovation and extensibility strategies

Summary and Next Steps

As businesses venture into the new digital era, SAP is committed to guiding and supporting every step of their journey toward integrated, cloud-powered operational excellence.

The SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition package is not just a solution; it is a gateway to a future of limitless potential and unprecedented business agility. Let us embark on this transformative journey together and redefine what’s possible for your business.

Learn more about the new offering and its bundled cloud capabilities here.

Maura Hameroff is senior vice president of Cloud ERP Product Marketing at SAP.