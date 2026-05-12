Enterprises don’t need to be rebuilt around AI. AI needs to be thoughtfully brought into the enterprise—in a way that respects what is already working and strengthens it.

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SAP and Anthropic today announced plans to expand their collaboration to deliver advanced AI solutions to enterprise customers, making Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, a primary reasoning and agentic capability embedded across SAP’s AI-enabled solution portfolio, powered by Joule and Joule agents.

Unveiled today at SAP Sapphire, Anthropic and SAP will collaborate to embed Claude’s agentic capabilities into the newly announced SAP Business AI Platform to advance SAP’s vision of the Autonomous Enterprise in the agentic AI era.

The collaboration builds on SAP’s more than 50-years of business application know-how across processes, data, and governance. This complements SAP’s open ecosystem approach to supporting any model and provides greater customer choice and flexibility to meet evolving AI requirements.

Connecting directly to SAP Business AI Platform, Claude will empower agents to carry ​out tasks—from closing the books at quarter-end and answering complex employee leave questions to rerouting supplier orders mid-shipment—coordinating across SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba solutions, and other systems via MCP.

“Our open platform means we’re tightly integrated with world-leading companies across our portfolio. Together with Anthropic, we’re building something uniquely valuable for our customers,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “The Autonomous Enterprise requires AI that understands business context and acts within the controls organizations depend on, and our partnership with Claude plays a key role in this.”

“We built Claude to support the work that helps businesses run: closing the books, rerouting delayed orders, or approving expenses, to name a few. With Claude on SAP Business AI Platform, that work happens inside the systems enterprises have already invested in, with the trust and governance SAP customers rely on,” Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, said.

Claude brings additional agentic capabilities and connectivity to Joule

Joule from SAP is an AI-enabled business assistant that helps teams make faster, smarter decisions by embedding contextual, more secure AI directly into SAP and non-SAP business workflows. Now, SAP is expanding Claude’s capabilities to Joule with plans to integrate Anthropic’s advanced agentic AI capabilities across the newly announced SAP Business AI Platform.

With a deeper use of Claude and access to Anthropic’s frontier models, SAP customers can expect additional capabilities, such as:

Better reasoning on complex business tasks: Claude will empower agents to take real action for hundreds of thousands of SAP customers, across finance, ​​HR, procurement, and supply chain. Agents leveraging Claude connect to SAP Business AI Platform to understand business context grounded in SAP data, make ​​more accurate decisions, and operate safely within defined processes. For example, a Treasury Manager can ask Joule to prepare a CFO briefing for a bank meeting, and within minutes receive a completed presentation populated with live data and analysis as well as flagged financial risks. Work that previously took hours of manual effort now takes minutes.

Claude will empower agents to take real action for hundreds of thousands of SAP customers, across finance, ​​HR, procurement, and supply chain. Agents leveraging Claude connect to SAP Business AI Platform to understand business context grounded in SAP data, make ​​more accurate decisions, and operate safely within defined processes. For example, a Treasury Manager can ask Joule to prepare a CFO briefing for a bank meeting, and within minutes receive a completed presentation populated with live data and analysis as well as flagged financial risks. Work that previously took hours of manual effort now takes minutes. Agentic AI that understands business context: Claude works with business context from across SAP’s enterprise systems and other tools connected through MCP. It takes action step by step: looking up data, making updates, triggering approvals, moving a task forward. Anthropic and SAP will work strategically to build custom agents and agentic workflows in SAP—optimizing for key industries such as public sector, healthcare, education, life sciences and utilities. This combines SAP’s expertise in enterprise applications and AI with Claude’s reasoning and agentic capabilities.

Bringing AI into the systems enterprises already trust

As AI moves from advising to acting, trust is critical, especially in the enterprise and in regulated industries. Anthropic is bringing safe, reliable AI into processes that enterprises already trust. When AI adjusts an order, triggers a workflow, or makes a recommendation inside an SAP customer’s environment, it does so within the same controls that govern human decisions: the approvals, policies, and compliance frameworks already wired into SAP solutions.

Together, Anthropic and SAP plan on bringing this model to life by combining Claude with SAP’s depth and scale, helping organizations move from experimentation into the core of how their organizations operate.

Philipp Herzig is CTO and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.