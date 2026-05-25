SAP Signavio Marks Fourth Consecutive Year as a Leader in a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and First Acknowledgement in Process Intelligence Platforms Category

SAP Signavio has been recognized as a Leader in the newly-created Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Intelligence Platforms. This recognition adds to the three previous years of SAP Signavio’s acknowledgement as a Leader for Process Mining Platforms.

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In today’s dynamic business landscape, characterized by the rise of AI, process intelligence is vital for gaining data-driven insights that boost efficiency, support smarter decision-making, and drive business growth—and SAP Signavio maintains an ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in this arena.

We believe this year’s evaluation reflects the expanded category definition from Gartner, assessing platforms that unify process mining, task mining, modeling, analysis, optimization, monitoring, automation discovery, and governed repositories within a single, integrated environment.

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ research methodology highlights that “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.” SAP Signavio has been recognized as a Leader among 16 vendors, evaluated based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“Our aim is to help our customers create a repeatable, sustainable transformation capability, rather than treating it as a series of independent projects,” Dee Houchen, chief marketing officer at SAP Signavio, said. ”We believe process intelligence is fundamental to what this approach can deliver for organizations today, driving greater enterprise observability, smarter decision-making, accelerated transformation, and measurable business outcomes. With SAP Signavio, this is made possible through one unified suite, empowered by deep AI capabilities, as well as intelligent agents and assistants. We are proud of being recognized as a Leader by Gartner, and feel this reaffirms our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, with value realization as our guiding principle.”

As ever, the Gartner report provides useful context regarding the state of the process intelligence market. See why we feel we were recognized as a Leader in the report:

Our innovative process atoms concept serves as the AI-ready foundation for business transformation, gathering and curating an AI-consumable layer of “company memory” that can provide the precise, contextual process knowledge AI agents need in order to take informed action.

Our technology, approach, and value accelerators help achieve full enterprise observability and surface actionable insights with an end-to-end integrated suite, supporting organizations to identify, prioritize, and prove the value of your transformation initiatives, track and showcase ROI, and maximize business impact.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant equips businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions. For a complimentary copy of the latest resource featuring SAP Signavio solutions (Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence Platforms, by Tushar Srivastava, David Sugden, Marc Kerremans, 5 May 2026), visit www.signavio.com/downloads/analyst-reports/2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-process-intelligence.

Lucas de Boer is global marketing program lead for SAP Signavio.

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