The world of logistics is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by volatility, global fragmentation, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rapid technological change.

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Workforce scarcity impacting global logistics operations, logistics corridors becoming tools in geopolitical conflicts, and continuously rising transportation costs all point to the same reality: Future-proofing logistics is no longer a strategic choice, but the critical tipping point that separates those who will rise from those who will fall in an increasingly unforgiving global economy.

Modernizing logistics is no longer about “if” but how fast and how far

Traditional logistics systems were designed primarily for efficiency. Today’s supply chains, however, are more complex and exposed to even more risk, requiring resilience, agility, and smarter decision‑making across warehousing and transportation operations.

Pressure is constant and from multiple directions, including geopolitical tensions, economic volatility, stringent government regulations, and rising customer expectations. The core challenge is no longer reacting to individual disruptions but overcoming constant firefighting. Leaders are seeking a clear path toward a more agile and future‑ready logistics strategy. Two questions sit at the center of this challenge: How fast do logistics operations have to change? And how complex are the operations that must be supported?

Answering these questions starts with examining the technological foundations that power your current logistics operations. Long-standing solutions—such as SAP ERP Central Component modules for logistics execution – warehouse management (LE-WM) and logistics execution – transportation (LE-TRA) as well as SAP Extended Warehouse Management and SAP Transportation Management—have served reliably for decades, yet SAP continues to evolve to serve today’s demands for real-time adaptability and scale.

SAP’s logistics portfolio has supported customers across three decades and continues to evolve with adaptive, cloud-native, AI-driven platforms capable of learning, predicting, and orchestrating logistics processes autonomously, because that is what companies need to compete now and in the future.

The right journey depends on innovation speed, risk tolerance, operational complexity

Future‑proofing logistics ultimately comes down to choosing the right modernization path. Every organization has a unique starting point, depending on how existing solutions have been implemented across the business. To choose the right next step, leaders need to understand the available options, determine what fits with the organization’s appetite for innovation, and assess the transformational impact on the team.

Gartner’s logistics complexity model, breaking down process complexity across five levels, can help when setting a transformation strategy.

Companies operating at levels one to three of Gartner’s model are typically characterized by manual or semi-automated processes, regional distribution, and lower complexity. These companies are best-suited for SaaS-native warehouse and/or transportation solutions that offer the implementation speed of standardized workflows, cloud qualities such as flexible, mobile interface, and advantages from improved scalability and lower TCO.

Organizations at levels four and five require warehouse automation for high volume distribution, multi-modal transportation, and orchestration across multiple ERP systems. These companies seek the benefit of dedicated cloud environments that offer a higher level of adaptation for more control over their operations and their solution landscape.

SAP offers different pathways to help businesses run and modernize across the span of operational complexity. Below are three journeys to guide strategic planning for modernization. Each journey can be aligned to high-level business ambitions, accounting for process complexity, innovation speed, and risk tolerance.

Journey 1: Sustain temporary stability while preparing for modernization

Moving legacy SAP ERP Central Component modules LE-WM and LE-TRA to SAP S/4HANA for stockroom management keeps operations supported until 2040, offering more time to manage your transformation. This journey is about sustaining what works until you need to evolve. It is designed for organizations that need more time to move their decades-old warehousing solution into the future. This approach, rooted in stockroom management, extends the life of a proven system without prematurely forcing change. It is a temporary but intentional holding pattern for conservative logistics strategies based on a firm foundation. Throughout this journey, SAP Logistics Management can be the go-to solution when you are ready to move from stockroom management.

Journey 2a: Modernize logistics in controlled steps

For organizations that know modernization is essential but need to be mindful of organizational change management, this journey offers a stable path. It begins with moving on-premise SAP ERP Central Component modules LE-WM and LE-TRA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, with basic warehouse management and transportation management capabilities, creating a modern foundation for future readiness. From there, companies can evolve their processes toward more advanced options as their needs grow (see journey 2b). This journey is best suited to businesses that want flexibility and control in their operations as well as in their change management. This journey also supports deeply integrated logistics that align with the RISE with SAP journey.

Along this journey, if you find that your business complexity is manageable, SAP Logistics Management can even be incorporated as the most modern, AI-native SAP solution for logistics to complement your ongoing operations.

Journey 2b: Move large-scale logistics to the cloud

This journey supports organizations that need to manage highly specific processes, high-automation, and mission-critical logistics execution with one or multiple ERP systems. You can migrate from SAP Extended Warehouse Management and SAP Transportation Management to the cloud with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for advanced extended warehouse and transportation management without losing depth or control. This path can also serve as a second step for advancing operations from basic to advanced SAP S/4HANA Cloud in order to support growing business needs.

Journey 3: The modernization gamechanger for logistics

For innovation leaders ready to sprint ahead of the competition, this journey represents the direct path to the most modern logistics operating model. Companies move from on-premise SAP ERP Central Component modules LE-WM and LE-TRA to AI-native SAP Logistics Management, bringing together cloud delivery, embedded intelligence, and network connectivity in a single solution for warehousing and transportation.

This is the right path for businesses that want to standardize faster, simplify their landscape, and take advantage of continuous innovation. You gain a more connected and adaptive logistics model with built-in AI and a carrier network. Along this journey, you are setting the pace for modern supply chains.

Future of logistics: Cloud-first, AI at the core, modular by design

Logistics is accelerating into a new era, one defined by both efficiency and intelligent adaptability and autonomous orchestration. Embodied in its evolving logistics portfolio, SAP’s strategy offers a clear, flexible, and future-ready path for companies at every level of complexity.

Whether maintaining existing operations, maturing gradually as complexity increases, or leapfrogging to leading-edge capabilities, you can now compose and run your entire logistics operations on SAP. Basic to moderate complexity processes are supported with SAP Logistics Management, and advanced and highly automated business with S/4HANA Cloud EWM and TM. By combining the two, you can design and achieve logistics networks to improve speed, agility, and resilience.

To explore which logistics journey fits your business best, don’t miss our “Future of Supply Chain” conversation with SAP executive Till Dengel: Logistics in the 21st Century: Journey to the Cloud.