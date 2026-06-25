The push for sovereign AI data centers in Europe (and elsewhere) reflects a shift in how IT infrastructure is perceived by enterprise customers, policy makers, and politicians. Because of the growing importance of business AI capability, compute capacity is no longer seen as “just” IT plumbing—it is strategic infrastructure, akin to energy or telecommunications.

AI infrastructure as strategic asset

Although infrastructure ownership is just one element of digital sovereignty strategy, European politicians and policymakers have argued that without domestic data centers, Europe risks dependence on U.S. and Chinese providers for critical AI capabilities.

This concern is echoed by some industry leaders—particularly those in finance and regulated sectors—who increasingly view AI infrastructure as a foundation of economic security. Specifically, they argue that sovereign data centers enable companies to comply with stringent European regulations on data protection and AI governance. They say that locally operated infrastructure ensures that data remains under European jurisdiction, reducing exposure to foreign legal regimes and enhancing trust among customers and regulators.

Security and compliance imperatives

European leaders also frame AI infrastructure as a hedge against geopolitical risk. They argue that dependence on external providers introduces vulnerabilities, whether through legal exposure, supply chain disruptions, or political tensions.

As Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, noted at the SAP Sapphire Madrid event last month, many European customers operate in the public sector or other highly regulated industries. “Geopolitical risk is a growing concern,” he said. “What if sanctions suddenly block data flows across borders? Or if the latest LLMs can’t be deployed in certain regions?”

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Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, also highlighted this concern in her November 2025 speech titled “The transformative power of AI: Europe’s moment to act,” noting that Europe must “avoid single points of failure” in critical areas such as data centers and compute capacity.

Proponents of sovereign AI infrastructure also argue that it can stimulate broader economic growth. Data centers often anchor the ecosystems of startups, research institutions, and industrial applications, enabling Europe to capture more value from the AI stack.

From a technical standpoint, proximity also matters. Locally sited data centers reduce latency and improve performance for AI applications, particularly those requiring real-time processing or integration with industrial systems.

But despite these perceived advantages, many European business leaders have urged policymakers to take a more moderate, nuanced approach towards sovereign data. Their concerns are not about the need for data sovereignty itself, but about how it is implemented—particularly the push to rapidly build new, domestically controlled AI data centers. They emphasize that that data residency (location) is only one element of the four standard pillars of a sovereign data strategy, which also include legal sovereignty (jurisdictional control), operational sovereignty (independent operations), and technical sovereignty (data control).

In discussions with policymakers, European business leaders from diverse sectors have been warning that reducing reliance on U.S. technology too quickly is unrealistic. This reflects a structural reality: Europe remains deeply dependent on non-European providers for cloud infrastructure, chips, and AI platforms.

Research from Swiss cloud provider Proton suggests that around 75% of publicly listed European companies rely on U.S. tech services, (primarily Microsoft and Google) for critical infrastructure, including e-mail, cloud, and software. Therefore, attempting rapid substitution risks disrupting operations without delivering viable alternatives.

Barriers and concerns

Even the most ardent proponents of sovereign AI infrastructure acknowledge that there are major practical barriers to building massive AI data centers in Europe, including energy. AI data centers are extremely power-intensive, and Europe already faces grid constraints, high electricity prices, and long permitting timelines.

Without significant investment in energy systems, some European business leaders warn that new data center projects risk delays, cost overruns, or cancellation.

Another concern is that infrastructure-focused, sovereignty-driven policies may distort markets. Critics warn that infrastructure subsidies could flow to less competitive domestic providers resulting in slower innovation and the misallocation of capital resources to politically driven projects rather than economically viable ones.

In this view, sovereignty risks becoming industrial policy for its own sake, rather than a driver of efficiency or innovation. But perhaps the most significant critique is that the focus on infrastructure may distract from a more pressing issue: AI adoption.

Europe has historically lagged in deploying digital technologies. Some business leaders, including SAP’s Klein, argue that the priority should be accelerating AI use across industries and point out that infrastructure alone will not drive productivity gains. Over-emphasis on the infrastructure component of sovereignty could slow deployment through added complexity and cost. As Klein has noted, focusing primarily on infrastructure is a mistake if it is at the expense of developing AI applications and software.

Europe, he said recently, should prioritize “code over concrete.” At the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, senior executives from major European firms, including Capgemini and Ericsson, also warned against an overly protectionist approach. They argued that excluding or limiting global providers would raise prices, slow tech adoption, and reduce competitiveness.

The business view

From a business standpoint, AI is rapidly becoming a general-purpose technology, and the costs of AI infrastructure directly impacts productivity. If European AI infrastructure is more expensive, European companies risk falling behind global peers.

While data residency and the other elements of digital sovereignty are essential for some businesses operating in sensitive and highly regulated sectors, the sovereignty debate in Europe risks oversimplifying a fundamentally global industry. As Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission’s technology chief, noted: “Nobody can be competitive alone.”

Indeed, since AI development depends on globally integrated supply chains, including semiconductors, software, and talent, fully localized infrastructure may be neither feasible nor desirable.

Rather than building duplicative infrastructure to support AI development, Europe’s real competitive advantage may lie in its treasure trove of operational data—a resource that is often difficult to access because of overly restrictive regulation and data access rules, prompting growing calls for reform from business leaders across Europe.

Easing and standardizing data access rules would help European businesses tap into this resource and compete more effectively with international rivals as they move into the next phase of AI enablement—the Autonomous Enterprise.