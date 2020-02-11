SAP works tirelessly to listen, engage, learn from, and build relationships with customers. Customer feedback – both praise and criticism – is what keeps us inspired to innovate and develop new SAP SuccessFactors products and partnerships that help customers meet their business goals and grow their bottom line.

Given our commitment, we are thrilled that for the second consecutive year, SAP SuccessFactors was chosen as one of Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises and was the only company to receive Customers’ Choice for Corporate Learning.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. With more than 315,000 verified customer reviews across 330 defined markets, it allows customers to share information with each other in order to increase their confidence and success when purchasing new solutions. Peer reviews are driven solely by the specific experiences relative to the reviewers, including their satisfaction with a product, as well as overall experience, support for the product or service, and overall implementation effort. The Customers’ Choice distinction is based on the number of reviews and overall user ratings.

With more than 6,850 customers representing all industries and spread out across the globe, we are grateful for those who share their experiences, best practices, and feedback.

Here are a few review excerpts from customers:

Marc Havercroft is chief customer officer for SAP SuccessFactors.