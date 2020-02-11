SAP works tirelessly to listen, engage, learn from, and build relationships with customers. Customer feedback – both praise and criticism – is what keeps us inspired to innovate and develop new SAP SuccessFactors products and partnerships that help customers meet their business goals and grow their bottom line.
Given our commitment, we are thrilled that for the second consecutive year, SAP SuccessFactors was chosen as one of Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises and was the only company to receive Customers’ Choice for Corporate Learning.
Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. With more than 315,000 verified customer reviews across 330 defined markets, it allows customers to share information with each other in order to increase their confidence and success when purchasing new solutions. Peer reviews are driven solely by the specific experiences relative to the reviewers, including their satisfaction with a product, as well as overall experience, support for the product or service, and overall implementation effort. The Customers’ Choice distinction is based on the number of reviews and overall user ratings.
With more than 6,850 customers representing all industries and spread out across the globe, we are grateful for those who share their experiences, best practices, and feedback.
Here are a few review excerpts from customers:
- “System is intuitive and user friendly. Being a cloud solution, it is accessible from anywhere, and the mobile app capability encourages people to use it wherever they are.”
– Senior Manager in the Manufacturing Industry
- “A time-saver tool to view, track, and assess all HR-related processes.”
– Product Development Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry
- “The various team members assigned to our account are supportive and reliable. I feel valued as a customer.”
– HR Director in the Manufacturing Industry
- “Matured [SAP Successfactors] Employee Central module. HCI integrations are great along with integration center.”
– HR Lead in Energy and Utilities Industry
- “Great features and excellent support.”
– Manager HRIS in Energy and Utilities Industry
To learn more about this distinction, visit the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Methodologies page. View the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Corporate Learning report here.
Marc Havercroft is chief customer officer for SAP SuccessFactors.
Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.