I’m thrilled to announce significant enhancements to our RISE with SAP commercial packages. These improvements are designed to accelerate digital transformation and bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to all our customers.

Since launching RISE with SAP in January 2021, we’ve partnered with thousands of customers across various industries and geographies in their journey to cloud ERP. During this time, we’ve witnessed dramatic shifts in the global business landscape:

AI and generative AI have become top priorities for executives.

Business and supply chain risks have intensified.

ESG regulations have expanded across regions.

Companies are increasingly reliant on their partner networks.

In response to these changes and valuable customer feedback, we’ve revamped our RISE with SAP offering to better serve our growing customer base.

Packages Designed for Every Need

With RISE with SAP, we continue to offer two main packages to help transform business at your preferred pace and timeline:

RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, premium : This augments SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with access to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), features for low-code application development, additional capabilities for generative AI, CFO suite, SAP Datasphere, and SAP Business Network.

: This augments SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with access to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), features for low-code application development, additional capabilities for generative AI, CFO suite, SAP Datasphere, and SAP Business Network. RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, premium plus: This extends the premium edition with advanced sustainability features, expanded access to generative AI capabilities, and CFO solutions.

AI for All

I’m particularly excited to announce that all RISE with SAP customers will now have access to Joule, our recently announced AI copilot natively integrated into SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which helps revolutionize the way users interact with their SAP business systems.

Joule serves as a productivity tool that can make every touchpoint count and every task simpler. The AI copilot can significantly enhance the end user experience, allowing interactions in natural language. It helps elevate outcomes for end users and businesses alike by generating insights grounded in the business data, enriched by the business context, and tailored to the end user’s role. It can quickly sort through and contextualize data from multiple systems to surface smarter insights. This democratization of AI capabilities is a game-changer for businesses of all sizes.

Modernize your legacy ERP with an AI-powered cloud ERP from SAP to thrive in the cloud Learn how

AI has significant potential to accelerate business processes and optimize decision-making. We are constantly innovating to deliver more AI-powered business processes that can effect better outcomes for our customers. To enable our customers to pilot these AI-driven innovations, we are including SAP AI units for our premium edition customers. These AI units will enable customers to pilot already delivered, advanced AI innovations like SAP Cash Application, SAP Business Integrity Screening, and SAP Field Service Management. Further, there are many more AI innovations planned on our road map, including sales order fulfillment, transportation management, business partner maintenance, and more.

Data-Driven Decision-Making

All business decisions need to be grounded in accurate and timely data. With this in mind we’re including SAP Datasphere in the premium edition for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, providing seamless access to mission-critical data from both ERP and third-party sources. This can help supercharge insights and support more informed decision-making across the organization.

Additionally, SAP Analytics Cloud for planning is now part of the premium edition, empowering customers to enhance their financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting using data from their entire system landscape.

Streamlined Supplier Collaboration

SAP Business Network is now also included in the premium edition, enabling customers to create a networked ERP with a supplier portal. This helps simplify spend compliance, improve cash flow, and drive business value by facilitating closer collaboration with suppliers and automating procurement and invoice transactions.

Personalized Onboarding

To help ensure a smooth transition to cloud ERP, we’ve introduced embedded launch activities in every RISE with SAP package. The embedded launch activities include personalized onboarding support through an assigned SAP advisor. The advisor helps customers to navigate the implementation road map and can provide education on the overall journey, RISE with SAP Methodology, the clean core strategy, and initial setup of tools and services. Through initial personalized one-on-one calls and a series of recorded enablement content, the advisor helps ensure the customers are set up for success.

These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly complex global landscape. By integrating AI, improving data accessibility, and streamlining supplier collaboration, we’re empowering our customers to make more informed decisions and drive innovation in their respective industries.

I’m incredibly proud of these improvements and excited to see how they will transform our customers’ businesses. As we continue to innovate and adapt to the changing business landscape, we remain committed to supporting our customers’ success every step of the way.

Learn more about RISE with SAP and the available packages and add-ons available to help you transform your business here.

Maura Hameroff is head of Product Marketing for RISE with SAP.