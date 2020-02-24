Being first means understanding the possibilities and refusing to be intimidated by challenges. At this year’s highly anticipated SAP Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Innovation Days event, SAP promises to help customers and partners realize the infinite possibilities of an intelligent enterprise.

With only weeks left before the 2020 SAP A&D Innovation Days, SAP and partners are looking forward to hosting the world’s leading A&D manufacturers in Charleston, South Carolina, March 9–11. This unique city is rich with history as a city of firsts — the first museum in the U.S., the first theater group, the first opera house, the first golf club. The city is also home to the first shots of the American Civil War.

Expect Notable Firsts

SAP and partners have embraced the spirit of Charleston and prepared a few firsts for the event. Not only is this the first time SAP A&D Innovation Days held in Charleston, it’s also the first time one of the nation’s most highly decorated veterans will be brought in as a keynote speaker. Known for firing the shots that killed Osama bin Laden, former U.S. Navy Seal Robert O’Neill faced several of the most high-profile and difficult war missions of modern time.

O’Neill is known for his mantra “never quit,” and will share with attendees the lessons he’s learned during more than 400 combat missions across four theaters of war. During his keynote, he will explain how his time in the military taught him critical skills that translate to the demands of IT professionals, including operating in environments of uncertainty and quick decision-making in moments that matter most. Attendees will be equipped with the ingredients to continually complete successful missions, whether on the battlefield or the boardroom.

New this year, leading global consultancy Roland Berger will debut industry research in Charleston. The immense findings will give attendees an idea of what they should plan for as both consumers and IT professionals. Topics include the impact of the current “super cycle” in A&D manufacturing and the expected timeline for electric aircraft, plus where, when, and how urban air mobility will emerge.

Another notable first on the agenda is a session led by Lockheed Martin. As an A&D leader, Lockheed Martin has fully embraced the Fourth Industrial Revolution, better known as Industry 4.0, and will discuss the company’s transformation leveraging intelligent ERP and emerging cloud offerings, with the help of SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2). Other industry leaders like Northrop Grumman, Moog, L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon, and more will lead thought-provoking sessions offering insider information on their current and future plans for turning insights into action by building intelligent enterprises.

Enjoy Returning Favorites

In an event filled with firsts, SAP will continue to bring back crowd favorites from past SAP A&D Innovation Days. In addition to the great opportunities for networking, attendees will again have the chance to review the SAP roadmap, see engaging demos, and join breakout sessions to discuss various topics such as cloud-based analytics, cybersecurity, and much more.

Throughout the three-day event a consistent line will run through every session telling the stories of the infinite possibilities of an intelligent enterprise. SAP customers, partners, and executives will explain how a connected manufacturing business supports growth, visibility, and flexibility in today’s experience economy.

By the end of SAP A&D Innovation Days 2020, attendees will better understand why SAP remains first in providing the software solutions that support 77 percent of the world’s financial transactions.

Make New Memories

One event first that is definitely not to be missed is the private concert with an 80s cover band and a special appearance by Journey’s former lead vocalist, Steve Augeri.

We look forward to spending time with attendees, customers, and partners at SAP A&D Innovation Days. Register for the event here.

Torsten Welte is global head of Aerospace & Defense and Travel & Transportation at SAP.