When we began planning for the 2020 SAP Innovation Awards, our goal was to make this year’s awards the best yet. I am very proud to say we did just that. In its seventh year, the SAP Innovation Awards received a record number of submissions, exceeding our own internal goals.

Out of 299 submissions, 264 were published and can be found here. I encourage you to take some time and read the entries to learn more about how our customers and partners are using SAP solutions and advanced technologies to differentiate themselves, achieve tremendous results, and adapt to dynamic customer needs.

We changed up the categories a bit this year to provide more opportunity for customer stories and from the 264 published entries, our judges have selected 60 finalists in the following categories: Best Run Leader, Experience Innovator, Technology Disruptor, Business Transformation Champion, Cloud Genius, and Adoption Superhero.

I would like to personally thank everyone involved, particularly our customers, partners and judging panel for all the time, energy and effort spent on these submissions. We have an impressive group of innovations providing us all with inspiration for the future and finalists that include Aflac, Coca-Cola, Delta, Goldman Sachs, Mercedes-Benz AG, Murphy Oil Corporation, and Lufthansa AirPlus.

Congratulations to all our 2020 SAP Innovation Awards finalists:

Be sure to take a look at the finalists stories here and check back on March 18 when we will announce the 20 winners of the 2020 SAP Innovation Awards . Join us this May at SAPPHIRE NOW in Orlando, where we will recognize the great work of all our finalists and winners at the SAP Innovation Award winners’ celebration.

Max Wessel is chief innovation officer of SAP.