WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the 2020 finalists and winners of the SAP Pinnacle Award.

The award recognizes SAP partners for their outstanding contributions, dedication to teamwork and ability to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals.

Winners and finalists were selected across 34 categories based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and their own proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.

Media Contact:

Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com