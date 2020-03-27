WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Gartner, Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has positioned SAP Ariba solutions in the “Visionaries” quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management” report.

This is Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant on contract life cycle management, which refers to applications used for managing contracts from initiation through ongoing management and eventual renewal or termination. Gartner based this evaluation on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the Gartner report, “As organizations seek better regulatory compliance and faster authoring, negotiation and sign-off cycle times, interest in contract life cycle management is growing rapidly.”

“Contracts are central to the buyer-supplier relationship,” said SAP Procurement Solutions President Chris Haydon. “Businesses that manage this well tend to flourish. We are focused on delivering contract life cycle management solutions with industry-specific capabilities that help companies automate and streamline the multiple stages of this process to achieve greater visibility, efficiency and compliance.”

