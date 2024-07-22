Revolutionizing Proactive Risk Management to Accelerate Business Process Transformation

Datricks, the leader in AI-powered risk mining, expands its relationship with SAP with the launch of Datricks for Risk Mining as an SAP endorsed app. The solution helps empower organizations to proactively detect, prevent, and mitigate risks through advanced technology and streamlined integration.

The strategic alliance between Datricks and SAP Signavio leverages the strengths of both to deliver unparalleled value to customers, revolutionizing proactive risk management to help accelerate business process transformation. Together, Datricks and SAP Signavio aim to provide a seamless and integrated solution for financial business risk mining and process management that supports both internal controls and business transformation. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, driving forward the capabilities of risk management in the financial sector.

Datricks’ cutting-edge, AI-driven technology, combined with SAP Signavio’s leading expertise in business process transformation, helps deliver a comprehensive solution that can streamline operations and empower organizations to proactively identify and mitigate risks before they escalate into major disruptions. The solution can tackle the gap between business processes and compliance and can reduce long and expensive auditing cycles, allowing our customers to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. Risks and controls are identified by Datricks and then integrated into SAP Signavio solutions to access control and process effectiveness, fostering proactive risk management.

Our end-to-end solution enables customers to:

Prevent financial and reputational damage: Mitigate risks proactively before they escalate, safeguarding your company's financial health and reputation.

Streamline audits and controls: Eliminate error-prone manual work and enhance existing controls with automated and reliable processes.

Gain real-time insights: Receive immediate answers to audit-related questions, identify the root cause of risks, and make informed decisions with confidence.

Datricks for Risk Mining helps automate risk detection and mitigation, ushering in the era of autonomous finance. It seamlessly integrates with SAP Signavio solutions, offering a holistic view of risk and process management. Together, we provide an end-to-end solution for financial business risk mining and process management, supporting both internal controls and process transformations.

Mani Pirouz is chief business officer for SAP Business Transformation Management.