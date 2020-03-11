Safety and well-being continue to be the top priority across the world as we manage through the deepening effects of the coronavirus.

All businesses are facing unprecedented challenges right now as the impact on the global economy continues. Business travel is restricted, events are cancelled, and supply chains have been weakened — it is not “business as usual” in any sense of the phrase.

SAP was founded nearly 48 years ago with a very clear purpose: to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Right now, more than ever, we are leading through our purpose. SAP is uniquely positioned to have a significant impact on businesses at a time where supply chain and business travel disruption is very real.

For the next 90 days, we are opening access to SAP Ariba Discovery so any buyer can post their immediate sourcing needs and any supplier can respond to show they can deliver. Free to post. Free to respond. Open to everyone.

Access to SAP Ariba Discovery will help buyers and suppliers connect quickly and effectively, and minimize disruption caused by shipment delays, capacity issues and increased consumer demand in times of crisis. SAP operates the largest business network in the world, representing more than 4 million suppliers in over 190 countries and $3.21 trillion in commerce on Ariba Network. We can help make the connections to keep the supply chain intact, that ultimately have an impact on the everyday consumer.

The SAP Concur portfolio offers a tremendous pulse into the travel industry. Each day, TripIt from Concur processes hundreds of thousands of travel itineraries for people around the globe, monitors their flights, and alerts them of any changes or delays. In response to increasing schedule changes and cancellations stemming from COVID-19, we want to do our part to help those who must travel. Between March 13 and March 31, any person can sign-up for TripIt — and download the app if a first-time user — and receive TripIt Pro for six months. Existing TripIt users will also get the premium service complimentary for six months. By doing so, we hope to make things a little easier and safer for anyone that must leave their home and family.

There is a lot of uncertainty and fear around the world right now as we collectively fight COVID-19. Opening access to SAP technology is a clear way we can help address these global challenges.

Alicia Tillman is the global chief marketing officer of SAP.