In its seventh year, the SAP Innovation Awards received a record number of qualified submissions, which can all be found here.

The SAP Innovation Awards showcase customer and partner stories that involve their use of the intelligent suite, intelligent technologies, and digital platform from SAP in new and innovative ways.

Their stories show how our customers and partners differentiate themselves, achieve tremendous results, and adapt to dynamic needs throughout the business. Participants are encouraged to emphasize how they are re-imagining their business models and processes while delivering superior customer experiences.

For every submission, SAP donated $100 to one of two charities: Blue Rose Compass and Teach For All. In total, SAP donated $20,000 to these two important causes.

The panel of judges is comprised of SAP employees, thought leaders, influencers, and community members — and they had their work cut out for them. They first chose 60 finalists in the categories: Best Run Leader, Experience Innovator, Technology Disruptor, Business Transformation Champion, Cloud Genius, and Adoption Superhero. Then they had the extremely difficult task of selecting 20 winners from that list of finalists.

Today, I am pleased to announce the 2020 SAP Innovation Awards winners:

I would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s awards. Our goal was to make these awards the most exciting ones yet and the customer stories that we reviewed in this round have truly been inspiring and thought provoking. I look forward to celebrating our customers’ continued success, recognizing the great work of all our finalists and winners and learning more about each of their stories.

Martin Mrugal is global head of Customer First at SAP.

