Yesterday, SAP opened its virtual doors to host a reimagined Take Your Child to Work Day experience.

While families adjust to the realities of remote work and school from home, everyday can feel like Take Your Child to Work Day. SAP wanted to celebrate this special, time-honored tradition by providing a unique and fun experience for both children and parents to enjoy.

In just the first few hours, more than 38,000 customers, partners, friends, and neighbors worldwide tuned in to join SAP and an all-star line-up of athlete and celebrity guests.

SAP also proudly partnered with No Kid Hungry. With nearly all of America’s schools closed due to COVID-19, millions of vulnerable children are losing the healthy meals on which they depend. No Kid Hungry is working to reach those who desperately and urgently need our help in the face of this crisis by ensuring continued access to three healthy meals a day for all children in need. Never has this been more important to families than now.

The virtual program was packed with interactive activities, performances, tips and tricks, and conversations with family-favorite celebrities, athletes, and influencers direct from their homes.

Alicia Tillman, global chief marketing officer of SAP, kicked off the event from her home office with her children, Riley and William, and “opened our virtual doors to everyone, bringing you a very special Take Your Child to Work Day where you can see some people you wouldn’t ordinarily see in mom or dad’s office.”

There was something for everyone. Supermodel, entrepreneur, and SAP brand partner Karlie Kloss talked with Kode With Klossy alums about the challenges of online classes, what to read while quarantining, and how learning to code can be a creative medium. For the gamers, “TLO” shared what it is like to be a professional gamer. Tik Tok star Addison Rae and her family got the crowd energized by giving a tutorial on the next viral dance moves, while members of Now United hung out in a Zoom and offered a sneak peek of their newest music video.

Former Harlem Globetrotter and WNBA player Joyce Ekworomadu shared her story and some cool moves and encouraged kids to speak their desires into existence and persevere in the face of adversity. Pro tennis champion Sloane Stephens and San Francisco 49er Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo answered questions and NY Giants player Saquon Barkley shared his in-home gym routine.

Professional windsurfer Sarah Hauser provided a moment of Zen with some yoga. Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks chatted with kids through Zoom while the voice of the San Jose Sharks, Dan Rusanowsky, kept spirits high with mascot SJ Sharky. Together they taught some history, trivia, and math skills.

Finally, Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder shared his top-three pro tips from his outdoor basketball court, and encouraged us to stay safe and stay active.,Kyle Juszczyk from the San Francisco 49ers and 49ers EDU Director Jesse Lovejoy talked about how kids can learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills through sports.

The event capped off with a thank you to healthcare workers; first through a thank you card tutorial by graphic designer, Chip Kidd, and then the New York Giants organization presented a very special gift to two unsuspecting healthcare first responders.

Patricia Gardener works at Hackensack Meridian Health and recently opened the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit in New York City for patients in need. Cesar Ulloa has been working on the COVID-19 floor of Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to provide direct care to sick patients. The Giants organization gifted Patricia and Cesar each with a personal invitation to a game of their choice on the 50-yard line, a meet-and-greet with the owners, and the opportunity to be down on the field with the players for warm-ups. The experience would not be complete without the proper gear, so they will both receive an official jersey of their favorite player. Cesar knew exactly which player’s jersey he wanted: Saquon Barkley.

Creating a healthy lifestyle, working hard, pursuing your dreams, and showing gratitude were all major themes of the event. SAP could not be more inspired and grateful to our friends who stopped by to spend some time with us for the virtual Take Your Child to Work Day.

Join the fun around Take Your Child to Work Day by sharing photos, videos, and boomerangs to #SAP4Kids.