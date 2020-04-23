EL DORADO, Ark. — Operational efficiency has never been more important than it is right now. Every business faces a new normal still being defined as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to unfold. This dynamic is further compounded for energy companies, as oil and gas prices hit all-time lows.
To tackle these challenges, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that Murphy Oil Corp. has renewed and expanded its commitment to digital procurement with SAP Ariba solutions.
Murphy Oil Corporation, a two-time SAP Innovation award winner, has been a customer since 2015. The cloud-based SAP Ariba Solutions and Ariba Network deliver the following results:
- Over 90 percent invoice automation through Ariba Network
- Streamlined contract management
- Digital sourcing
- Digital supplier catalogs
- Increased spend visibility with over 95 percent of operational spend on purchase orders
SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions for supporting the Intelligent Spend Management concept help maximize procurement efficiency for companies around the world. More than 4.6 million companies in 190 countries are connected to Ariba Network, making it one of the largest business networks in the world.
