The excitement of football fans in Europe and around the world for the European championship this summer is high, as Germany takes on the role of host for the second time in the history of the tournament.

While fans enjoy action-packed games, the service in the stadiums also plays a crucial role. Food and drinks are an important part of the stadium experience, and smooth processes are essential for this. Fans want to get their favorite snacks and drinks quickly so they don’t miss a minute of the game. Efficient service not only ensures satisfied visitors but also contributes to the overall mood and atmosphere in the stadium.

This means that the behind-the-scenes systems for orders and payments must function flawlessly. Fast and reliable checkout systems are essential to avoid long queues and serve fans in the shortest possible time. A smooth transaction process helps fans enjoy the action on the field without interruptions.

SAP Technology Drives Smooth Processes at the Stadiums

SAP is also part of the action. SAP Customer Checkout, an integrated point-of-sale application for the gastronomy and retail industry, helps ensure that the fans’ catering runs smoothly and efficiently. The application is in use at four venues of the championship: Munich, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf, and Cologne, where it has already proven to be effective at numerous events.

The application is designed to serve a large number of fans in the shortest possible time, even during high visitor traffic periods. Its efficiency has been successfully demonstrated not only in football stadiums but also at large international events such as EXPO 2020 in Dubai. The payment flexibility in SAP Customer Checkout can also be a great advantage, allowing international visitors in particular to pay with Alipay, Apple Pay, or other options.

Caterers at the Venues Rely on SAP

The catering providers in Stuttgart, Duesseldorf, Cologne, and Munich already use SAP Customer Checkout and are delighted with the results. Michael Fichtner, CIO of FC Bayern Munich Digital & Media Lab, says: “We have been relying on SAP Customer Checkout at the Allianz Arena in Munich for years and appreciate the speed, reliability, and variety of payment methods available. We are also expecting numerous international visitors during the European championship and trust that SAP Customer Checkout will ensure smooth processes.”

The use of SAP Customer Checkout at the 2024 tournament is also a significant milestone for SAP. “We are excited to be part of the European championship, the biggest football event of the year in Germany, and to optimize processes for fans, cashiers, and caterers with SAP Customer Checkout,” says Fadi Naoum, senior vice president at SAP Sports and Entertainment.

This article first appeared on the German SAP News Center.