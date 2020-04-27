The job market – and most of the world – is currently in flux. While some industries are feeling the strain of shuttered doors, others are experiencing a business boom that has required them to quickly find, assess, and hire skilled talent.

Traditionally, however, the time required to hire and onboard talent can be weeks – an especially concerning challenge when you are trying to swiftly increase your workforce to meet the demands of today’s world. And even when timelines are expedited, organizations still must adhere to strict budgets and regulatory requirements.

With so much uncertainty in talent acquisition, how do you meet these demands while maintaining the flexibility required to react quickly to changes in the market?

Adapting to the Times

Organizations that are being forced to rethink their current process are considering the role technology can play in improving recruiting, according to Deloitte’s Global Human Capital Trends survey. Yet in a time requiring great adaptability and innovation in order to re-balance labor supply and demand, organizations are already starting far behind.

The same report found that only six percent of organizations surveyed believed they had best-in-class recruiting processes and technology. Further, only 12 percent of respondents believed they had strong sourcing technology, and only nine percent believed their screening technology was strong.

Partnering to Fill in the Gaps

Thankfully, now more than ever it is easier for companies to turn to new technologies to augment existing capabilities within their procurement and human resource (HR) management systems, thus allowing them to easily tap into the latest innovations to further differentiate on candidate experience and continue to meet the changing needs of their business.

SAP partners are building new applications that leverage groundbreaking machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud software to help to fill the gaps in recruiting processes, all while creating a seamless experience for both the business and the candidate. Applications like these, and many more, are found on SAP App Center, the try-and-buy online marketplace for partner offerings.

SAP App Center is home to more than 1,400 partner applications, over 420 of which are aimed at improving human experience management (HXM). Of those, three are key offerings to support businesses that require quick and compliant hiring:

Independent Workforce Management from TalentWave : Built on SAP Cloud Platform and integrated with SAP Fieldglass software, TalentWave helps organizations better screen, manage, and pay workers who are on contract or a per-project basis. While employing a flexible workforce can be complicated and risky when not done correctly, TalentWave helps ensure independent workers are classified and paid correctly to safeguard regulatory compliance and reduce the risk of fines. Plus, when labor demand is high, organizations can gain access to a larger pool of vital talent.

: Built on SAP Cloud Platform and integrated with SAP Fieldglass software, TalentWave helps organizations better screen, manage, and pay workers who are on contract or a per-project basis. While employing a flexible workforce can be complicated and risky when not done correctly, TalentWave helps ensure independent workers are classified and paid correctly to safeguard regulatory compliance and reduce the risk of fines. Plus, when labor demand is high, organizations can gain access to a larger pool of vital talent. Checkr Background Checks for SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors : Available for integration for both SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors software, Checkr uses AI to help eliminate background check bottlenecks by automating key elements of the process to provide a better view into compliance risks and help fill roles faster.

: Available for integration for both SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors software, Checkr uses AI to help eliminate background check bottlenecks by automating key elements of the process to provide a better view into compliance risks and help fill roles faster. First Advantage Background Screening Integration for SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors: The First Advantage integration for SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors software provides real-time order and screening status information to speed up decision making and the hiring process. Pulling application information from SAP systems, it provides organizations a complete view of the entire application process, proving them the insights required to make efficient and effective hiring decisions.

Gone are the days where quick and compliant hiring of skilled workers could be done wholly manually. Changes in the business world are requiring new recruiting processes that can be stood up quickly and adjusted to meet the needs of a business, all while making the process seamless for candidates.

When it comes to labor uncertainty, partner applications can help you weather the storm.

Visit SAP App Center to see how these solutions, and many more, can help solve your biggest challenges in HXM.

Anne Yi is general manager of SAP App Center.