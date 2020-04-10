SAP SE Extends CFO Luka Mucic’s Contract

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has extended Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic’s contract for another five years until the end of March 2026, from currently end of March 2021.

Mucic (48) has been a member of the SAP SE Executive Board since July 2014. He is responsible for the company’s financial and administrative areas, among others. Mucic joined SAP in 1996 in the Legal department. He holds a joint executive MBA from Mannheim Business School in Germany and ESSEC in Paris, France, as well as a master’s degree in law from the University of Heidelberg, Germany. He has also completed the second legal state examination in Germany.

“Luka Mucic is an experienced financial expert, who enjoys a high reputation and trust within the group and with customers,” said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of SAP SE’s Supervisory Board. “Especially now, his work strengthens customers’ trust in SAP and in their investments. By extending his contract, we are signaling stability in uncertain times.”

“I would like to thank Hasso Plattner and the SAP Supervisory Board for the trust they place in me,” Mucic said. “Challenging times lie ahead, and SAP is well prepared to weather them. I am extremely pleased that I can continue to play an active role in shaping both SAP’s future and that of our customers.”

