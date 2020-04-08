WALLDORF — Germany’s central and federal state governments have put together an emergency coronavirus grant program worth €50 billion. To deal with the anticipated flood of applications for aid, which are being handled at federal state level, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has deployed a legion of specialists to create a digital application process for the city of Hamburg and its development bank, the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank (IFB Hamburg) — delivering in double-quick time.
With the coronavirus pandemic hitting small businesses, the self-employed and freelancers particularly hard, demand for financial assistance is immense: Hamburg alone expected to receive around 100,000 applications in the first week of the program, which came into effect on March 30. The challenge for the federal states right now is to process applications quickly, securely and accurately — to ensure that money can be paid out and Germany’s economy protected.
“Germany’s federal government has produced an impressive aid package, which will be supplemented by extra budgetary funds in certain states, such as Hamburg,” said Nikolaus Hagl, head of Public Services & Energy at SAP. “Handling what is sure to be a flood of applications for financial assistance is just not possible without the right IT processes.”
To slash processing times, SAP developed a cloud application that lets users apply for emergency aid online — rather than having to first download, then fill out and e-mail PDF forms — and thus eliminates a huge amount of manual work.
Leveraging SAP Cloud Platform, SAP built a Web-based application form for the IFB Hamburg with the security mechanisms required to comply with data privacy laws and to protect the portal from hackers. The next step involves integrating the back-end processes into the system to provide digital support for checks on data validity and on whether applications meet the funding criteria. Within hours of financial aid coming online, nearly 38,000 users had registered on the portal and 16,500 applications had been filed — with portal traffic reaching as much as 200,000 visits per hour. Thanks to the system SAP developed, the IFB Hamburg was able to approve the first batch of applications within 24 hours and provide financial support to those who need it.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media contact:
Dana Roesiger, +49 (0) 6227 63900, dana.roesiger@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views and assumptions and all forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The future-oriented statements reflect the point of view at the time they were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. For more information about the trademarks, copyrights, and their usage, see https://www.sap.com/corporate/en/legal/copyright.html.