Eleven SAP leaders have been named to CRN’s prestigious 2020 Women of the Channel Awards.

Each executive on the list was selected by the editors at CRN for her contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication.

As the world continues to adapt to COVID-19, this type of leadership is needed now more than ever. In response, and for the need for partners to maintain business continuity during this economically perilous time, SAP has turbocharged its next-generation partnering movement, as its agile, responsible leaders identified dozens of safeguards to help partners in this challenging time.

SAP partners have sprung into action to help customers and communities around the globe. For example, more than 30 partners posted free offers related to COVID-19 using the tag C19FREEACCESS in the SAP Community.

SAP congratulates the 11 leaders from the company for their visionary leadership and commitment to the channel partner community:

Anna Busch , senior director, Partner Business Management

, senior director, Partner Business Management Camilla Dahlen , global vice president, Software Solution Partners

, global vice president, Software Solution Partners Cathy Daum , senior vice president, Go-To-Market and Scale Partners, SAP Global Partner Organization

, senior vice president, Go-To-Market and Scale Partners, SAP Global Partner Organization Teri Hamann , senior vice president, Global Head of Partner Experience

, senior vice president, Global Head of Partner Experience Nanette Lazina , vice president, Midmarket Channels

, vice president, Midmarket Channels Elizabeth Martin , senior director, Global Partner and SME Marketing

, senior director, Global Partner and SME Marketing Lorraine Maurice , senior director, Global Partner and SME Marketing

, senior director, Global Partner and SME Marketing Emer Neville , chief operating officer, SAP Global Partner Organization

, chief operating officer, SAP Global Partner Organization Diane Pereira , senior director, Partner Experience Communications

, senior director, Partner Experience Communications Summer Recchi , director, Partner Enablement and Channel Development

, director, Partner Enablement and Channel Development Meaghan Sullivan, head of Global Partner and SME Marketing

The CRN 2020 Women of the Channel Awards is featured online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

