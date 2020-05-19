WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the integration of InstaFreight’s service offerings with SAP Logistics Business Network to support fast and efficient handling of road shipments in Europe.
By leveraging digital processes, shippers can reduce complexity in managing their relationships with transportation service providers, and carriers can reduce their administrative effort, both key benefits during this challenging time of need across the globe.
“Through the collaboration with InstaFreight, SAP customers gain access to a vast and growing truck-carrier network for on-demand road transportation,” said Franz Hero, head of Digital Supply Chain at SAP. “This directly builds on our vision for SAP Logistics Business Network: enabling companies to work together to provide reduced costs and better, more efficient shipping services.”
With a digitally enabled network of trucker carriers, companies can extend their reach and reliability by reducing complexity for shippers and lowering administrative effort for carriers. The integration allows SAP Logistic Business Network users to access InstaFreight’s automated administrative tasks and instant quotes — saving time and better managing costs through competitive offers across Europe. Users of the SAP Logistics Business Network will have access to more than 12,000 carrier companies through one contractual party via InstaFreight.
“Through our end-to-end digitalized processes, which allow maximum transparency, our customers can save time and money,” said Philipp Ortwein, InstaFreight co-founder and managing director. “And by collaborating with SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, we continue to raise industry standards through innovation.”
To learn more about the benefits of InstaFreight’s integration into SAP Logistics Business Network, read “Identifying and Maximizing Logistics Capacity in Times of Disruption.”
