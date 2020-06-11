CHARLOTTE, N.C. and WALLDORF, Germany — Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that they have teamed up to create a joint cloud-based solution based on Honeywell Forge, the company’s enterprise performance management offering, and SAP Cloud Platform that will streamline and combine operational and business data to support better decision-making and drive greater efficiencies.

Honeywell Forge and the SAP Cloud for Real Estate solution will provide corporate real estate owners and building operators with aggregated financial and operational intelligence for their portfolios

The solution will enable customers to benefit from building performance optimization, including reduced carbon footprint and lower energy costs, as well as improved tenant experience

A powerful, intuitive dashboard will be powered by both companies’ cloud platforms and will guide owners on real-time key performance indicators, including how sustainable the building is

The companies’ first area of focus will be the real estate industry, where building owners often need to pull data from disparate sources that are not normalized. This makes it extremely difficult to determine the true efficiency and utilization of their portfolios.

Drawing on the power of the Honeywell Forge autonomous buildings solution and the SAP Cloud for Real Estate solution, the new offering will enable facility managers and building owners to reposition their portfolios through cost savings and newly identified efficiencies, while also helping to improve tenant experience. Honeywell Forge powers a new AI-driven autonomous control capability that makes automatic adjustments to maintenance, comfort and sustainability.

As buildings come back online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, owners are expected to focus on key performance indicators (KPIs) tied to enhanced occupant safety and reduced carbon footprint along with energy savings. By providing real-time access to these KPIs, the joint offering will help building owners optimize their operations to meet aggressive energy savings targets and substantially reduce maintenance hours. For example, in the HVAC operation alone, which is known to account for 35 percent of total energy consumption* in commercial buildings, an AI-automated system such as Honeywell Forge can save up to 23 percent in energy costs.**

“Building owners today often struggle to get the real-time data they need to determine the true efficiency and utilization of their portfolios,” said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO, Honeywell. “Honeywell and SAP together will provide insights from the boiler room to the boardroom that make it easier for our customers to get a true picture of how to optimize building performance, lower carbon emissions to meet sustainability goals, reduce energy costs and help enhance occupant experience. Having this information readily accessible will allow our customers to generate tremendous business value while becoming more sustainable, and it will greatly enhance the appeal of their buildings to renters and tenants.”

“Our partnership will significantly change the game in digital and intelligent real estate management,” said Christian Klein, CEO, SAP. “Customers will greatly benefit from the single holistic view provided by our offering dashboard. With the addition of Qualtrics, companies can also collect employee sentiment data to provide a complete 360-degree experience measurement while optimizing occupant productivity, building performance and their entire real estate portfolio. With embedded artificial intelligence and data analysis, our solution will enable managers to determine their optimal office use and adjust their portfolios to reflect varying economic, environmental and regulatory conditions.”

The solution from Honeywell and SAP will provide customers with easy access to a wider range of pertinent real estate data, including energy performance, security, maintenance, rent, taxes, location, regulations, lease terms and other costs. The solution will include:

Predefined extensible dashboards combining information technology and operational technology KPIs, leveraging artificial intelligence

Monitoring and reduction of annual energy spend, resulting in reduced carbon footprint and greater energy efficiency, even as maintenance hours decrease

A harmonized data architecture that connects building data from Honeywell with real estate and financial data from SAP

Combined human comfort KPIs with measured experience KPIs

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77 percent of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

*Increasing Efficiency of Building Systems and Technologies

**Based on findings from several Honeywell pilots of Energy Optimization at various Honeywell customer sites over a 6-month timeline. Customers experienced energy savings between 6 percent and 39 percent. Nearly all customers achieved 23 percent savings after 3 months of deploying Energy Optimization at a properly equipped building. Results may vary. Past performance is not indicative of future results and Honeywell does not guarantee energy savings.

