There are now 1 million unique learners signed up to learn with openSAP, which delivers free, high-quality content to everyone interested in learning about the latest innovations from SAP.

Since 2013, openSAP has attracted more than 4.4 million course enrollments with 1 million unique learners continuing their professional development. Based on course surveys, 95 percent of learners confirm that the course content on openSAP will help them in their daily tasks. In addition, 98 percent of learners say that they are satisfied with the learning experience.

In launching openSAP, SAP was the first company to build its own massive open online course (MOOC) platform to deliver free courses globally, along with our platform partner at the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI).

The MOOC format leverages proven and trusted digital classroom concepts with enhancements, including gamification and discussion forums to interact with other learners and experts. It also provides system access to get hands-on experience in an online delivery format.

The team behind openSAP works relentlessly to constantly deliver high-quality content in collaboration with product teams at SAP. Within each course, learners have the opportunity to provide feedback on the course content and platform, which helps the team constantly evolve the offering and ensure continued learner satisfaction.

But, openSAP offers even more. To complement the popular MOOC format, openSAP introduced two additional formats, openSAP Podcasts and openSAP Microlearning.

openSAP Podcasts provide knowledge from members of the SAP ecosystem, including SAP employees, partners, and customers. Learners can choose topics relevant to their business or personal interests and stream or download episodes with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, or directly from openSAP.

With openSAP Microlearning, learners can watch self-contained videos to complement their knowledge. Whether just getting started or an expert already, learners can choose the videos that appeal most to their individual learning goals. All videos are prepared by SAP experts.

Visit the openSAP website to be a part of this huge community and learn about SAP innovations directly from SAP experts. We are proud to welcome more than 1 million unique learners to openSAP. This success is our motivation to evolve learning around SAP and serve increasing numbers of learners every day.

Eva Zauke is chief knowledge officer at SAP.

