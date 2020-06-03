WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced significant enhancements to SAP App Center, where customers can discover, try and buy trusted partner apps based on SAP solutions. SAP also unveiled the SAP Endorsed Apps initiative, designed to help customers solve key business challenges and become best-run intelligent enterprises.

These announcements, made today at the SAP Global Partner Summit Online, will allow SAP to continue to quickly and efficiently serve partners and customers.

“We’re bringing a whole new level of partner commitment — uniquely designed to improve experiences and drive success for our customers, while helping our partners innovate and monetize their apps, extensions and solutions,” said SAP Executive Board Member Adaire Fox-Martin, head of Customer Success. “As business moves at an ever-faster pace, we want to help partners deepen customer relationships and ensure they’re delivering the innovative solutions customers need, when they need them.”

SAP App Center Delivers Improved User Experience for Customers and Partners

SAP App Center includes over 1,500 partner solutions for use across all SAP products lines and industries. With updates to the overall user experience, customers can easily look for solutions based on the SAP product they want to extend, the certification level, the publisher and the type of solution, all in a user-friendly format. Additional improvements include enhanced product pages and streamlined calls to action.

SAP App Center is the only place where SAP partners can market and deliver solutions with go-to-market (GTM) activities to SAP’s 440,000-plus customers. The new partner cockpit lets partners manage opportunities, from initial start to closed deals, in one easy-to-use place, and they can track the performance of solutions on SAP App Center via the analytics dashboard. Additional support for all deal types — one-time, subscription, consumption-based, upsell and renewal, and more — is available to help partners close deals faster than ever. The new publishing cockpit makes it simple and easy for partners to onboard new solutions and maintain existing ones.

SAP technology — including SAP Commerce Cloud solutions, the open-source project “Spartacus,” the Kyma runtime for SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory, and the SAP Cloud Platform Integration service — brings these enhancements to life.

SAP Endorsed Apps Launched as Part of New Partner Solution Progression Framework

SAP has unveiled the Partner Solution Progression framework as part of its next-generation partnering movement providing a flexible, easy-to-navigate path to help partners more quickly bring their innovations to market. Partners with validated apps begin their journey at SAP App Center. A growing partner can then earn its way into the Partner Spotlight program, which offers additional GTM support. From there, a partner’s strategy, execution and results may secure a nomination to the new, invitation-only SAP Endorsed Apps initiative. This designation provides SAP customers with confidence that these apps have demonstrated proven results, and have been properly evaluated and tested by SAP, earning SAP’s premium certification. SAP Endorsed Apps complement and extend SAP’s own solutions and can be found quickly on SAP App Center.

“SAP App Center is extremely valuable to our business and our customers,” said Michael Grimm, managing director of Ingentis, whose Ingentis org.manager solution — endorsed by SAP — allows enterprises to create org charts and program structures and gain insights from human resource data. “It has allowed us to grow our partnership with SAP and serve new customers globally. We applaud the new SAP App Center enhancements, including capabilities for end-to-end opportunity creation and management and product merchandising. It’s the easiest digital marketplace for partners and customers to do business.”

Further announcements made at SAP Global Partner Summit are available in the SAP News Center. To learn more about these and other initiatives, visit www.sapappcenter.com. On Twitter, follow SAP App Center at @SAPDigital and follow SAP at @SAPNews.

