WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) said that new partner apps for the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution are now available on the SAP App Center digital marketplace.

At SAP App Center, customers discover, try and buy trusted partner apps that either extend or are built on SAP solutions. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is an end-to-end data and analytics solution that allows users to make confident business decisions based on fast and easy access to trusted data. Hundreds of partners aim to help businesses quickly innovate and deploy on SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.

“SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, a key component of our just released Business Technology Platform, is an out-of-the-box enterprise-ready data warehouse that brings people and information together,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, SAP HANA and Analytics, SAP SE. “To ensure customers quickly gain insights from SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, we offer prebuilt business content packages comprised of end-to-end business scenarios that answer key business and technical questions. Our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in creating these business content packages to meet growing customer demand in all industries and for all lines of business.”

The new prebuilt content consists of data connectors and business scenarios for companies looking for insights from their data. The latest update of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud includes business content from SAP centered on the retail industry. New content packages are also now available from partners on SAP App Center, including:

CubeServ AG: To run smoothly and efficiently, procurement departments rely heavily on accessing high-quality purchasing data. The CubeServ Procurement Cockpit, in tandem with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, provides an instant overview and detailed analysis of any discernable procurement irregularities.

Inspired Intellect: Superior customer experience and maximized revenue are two key results achieved by efficiently managing order shipments. The first SAP partner solution to integrate the SAP Data Intelligence solution and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, Optimizing Order Fulfillment with Machine Learning by Inspired Intellect uses ML and AI to preempt shipment delays. The solution mitigates other risks associated with order fulfillment through optimized logistics, better distribution planning and proactive customer communications.

Key Performance Consulting LLC: HR Cockpit is an automatic attendance analysis solution that runs on the SAP Analytics Cloud solution and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. HR Cockpit transforms daily employee data into a model with multiple language options to generate a detailed visualization of employee attendance.

Rizing LLC: Lyra ICP is an integrated capacity planning (ICP) solution built on SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. It integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP Enterprise Asset Management solutions to help businesses track real-time labor capacity and predict skills gaps, which organizations need to prepare for and manage.

s-peers AG: All companies monitor basic financial metrics, such as profits and losses, but many need to get deeper insights from financial data. The financial reporting solution by s-peers combines SAP Data Warehouse Cloud with the SAP Business One solution to obtain detailed answers to complex business questions in real time.

Westernacher Consulting GmbH: Companies running multiple warehouse locations with different IT systems require a central warehouse monitoring solution to guide business operations. The EWM Insights on Data Warehouse Cloud content package connects to the SAP Extended Warehouse Management application and to any data warehousing solution to reduce product distribution costs. It includes a set of KPIs to help businesses get up and running quickly.

