WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms.*

The report recognized SAP as a leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision,” after evaluating SAP Cloud Platform Extension Suite. Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a leader.

According to Gartner, “The digital user experience increasingly spans multidevice, multitouchpoint and multimodal interactions, and is therefore a multiexperience journey. This report evaluates vendors of MXDPs — platforms on which to build user experiences across web, mobile, conversational, immersive and wearable apps.”

“SAP Cloud Platform Extension Suite helps our customers to simplify the development of their application extensions, optimize business processes and accelerate business value for the intelligent enterprise,” SAP Cloud Platform President Gunther Rothermel said. “Now more than ever, customers expect digital experiences that are consistent, personalized and unified across multisensory touchpoints and modalities. We believe that this recognition from Gartner shows the importance of how SAP Cloud Platform Extension Suite supports multiexperience development by offering low-code and professional developer tools with strong back-end and artificial intelligence services.”

SAP customer A&L Windows, a leading window manufacturer in Australia, is using SAP Cloud Platform. “With SAP Cloud Platform we were able to digitalize and mobilize our supply chain in order to refine processes, improve teamwork and create cohesion throughout our company,” said Darrell Bramley, vice president at A&L and Trends. “This ultimately helped us to deliver better experiences and products for our customers.”

SAP’s multiexperience development offering consists of the SAP Cloud Platform Extension Suite, including SAP Business Application Studio, which is the evolution of SAP Web IDE, SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services, SAP Fiori tools for development and SAP Conversational AI services. The offering enables customers to build modern web and mobile apps, chatbots for SAP applications, and custom apps on SAP Cloud Platform. SAP supports development by providing low-code tools for citizen developers as well as professional and cloud native developer tools, supporting native architectures, cross-platform and web-based app architectures. Its back-end multiexperience architecture is based on SAP Cloud Application Programming Model and ties together the front-end tools and software development kits with enterprise data and services.

