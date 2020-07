WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its results for the second quarter of 2020 on Monday, July 27.

CEO Christian Klein and CFO Luka Mucic will host an analyst conference call to present second quarter financial figures.

Media representatives may also listen in on the call via Webcast at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. ET, accessible here.