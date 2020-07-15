WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an enhanced SAP Training and Adoption portfolio of online courses and training designed to drive software adoption, employee success and business outcomes.

As businesses have accelerated their digital transformations, demand for an effective digital learning experience has skyrocketed. SAP Training and Adoption meets the tremendous new demand, providing trainees with the flexibility to learn at their own pace, from anywhere at any time.

“Our vision for SAP Training and Adoption is to proactively equip our SAP customers, partners and their users with the right knowledge and skills to successfully implement and use SAP products and services, and ultimately achieve their professional and business goals,” said Eva Zauke, chief knowledge officer, SAP SE. “Since each of today’s and tomorrows’ trainees learns differently, and because learning topics and technologies will continue to grow and evolve, SAP Training and Adoption is focused on helping customers and partners not only learn about latest innovations but also apply new skills – adopt them into the way they work – so that they are best prepared for their future success.”

SAP Training and Adoption provides continuous learning, which helps accelerate productivity and keep pace with technological advancements. Whether used online or on-site, SAP Training and Adoption provides solutions and services designed to ease customer adoption and use of SAP technology.

The portfolio covers a full range of SAP products, solutions and technologies, including the most up-to-date training for cloud solutions from SAP, available with new updates and software releases. Direct from the product experts at SAP, these unique offerings enable greater personal success for employees and facilitate future innovation. By supporting SAP customers and partners at every level and role in developing skills, including reskilling and optimizing their use of SAP solutions, SAP Training and Adoption helps to deliver transformative business outcomes.

SAP Training and Adoption and its learner-centered experience provide a wide range of benefits, including:

A flexible portfolio that meets individual learning needs and learning preferences, such as live, interactive classroom instruction in virtual, on-site or hybrid environments; expert-led social and collaborative peer-to-peer learning; and intuitive learning simulations

User onboarding and enablement with in-product guidance and contextual help in multiple languages

Opportunity for certification, a widely recognized accreditation of excellence for SAP professionals

Full visibility into how people use SAP solutions to understand clearly the impact on business

Increased employee productivity, engagement and satisfaction when using SAP solutions to their full potential

Proven business impacts of SAP Training and Adoption include:

As the future of work and digital learning evolves, enabling continuous learning remains a core value of SAP. SAP Training and Adoption helps businesses stay ahead of the competition by creating a culture of continuous learning that keeps pace with product and technology advances. It empowers faster innovation with training built by SAP for SAP products, solutions and technologies

To learn more about the enhanced SAP Training and Adoption portfolio, visit www.sap.com/training-adoption .

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives.

