WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today said that it would plant one tree for every online purchase made on SAP Store and SAP App Center to help the company reach its goal of planting 5 million trees by 2025.

This is in addition to what SAP is already doing to embed sustainability into its core business and operations.

“At SAP, we are deeply committed to fostering sustainability and fighting climate change,” SAP CEO Christian Klein said. “We are halfway to achieving our goal of planting 5 million trees by 2025. To help accelerate these efforts, we will plant a tree for every digital transaction on SAP Store and SAP App Center. Customers will benefit from a streamlined order-to-provisioning experience while we’ll also plant a tree on their behalf. This underlines our commitment to tackle environmental challenges with nature-based solutions.”

To further support the company’s tree-planting goal, Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering, has penned a LinkedIn post about the company’s Climate 21 program and for every like or share of the post, SAP will plant a tree, with a goal of 21,000 trees.

SAP makes it easy for customers to find, try and buy SAP and partner solutions quickly and efficiently on SAP Store and SAP App Center. Customers can be up and running on new solutions within minutes. The online channels also provide existing customers with recommendations and complementary offerings and allow customers to add to existing subscriptions in just a few clicks.

This announcement follows several other recently launched sustainability initiatives by SAP to help customers pursue their climate-related goals, including the Climate 21 program and the SAP Product Carbon Footprint Analytics application unveiled last month at SAPPHIRE NOW Reimagined. This application helps customers analyze their greenhouse gas emissions so they can reduce their carbon footprints and contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13, Climate Action.

In addition to providing enabling technology to customers, SAP aims to lead by example, setting itself the goal of being climate neutral by 2025 and committing to 1.5°C science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with a net-zero future. With 94 percent of SAP employees committed to sustainability as shown by the most recent employee survey, SAP sustainability goals and those of its customers are certain to remain a top priority.

The company’s integrated report contains a detailed analysis of its emissions and impacts and is considered one of the most progressive in the technology industry. The company is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and a member of like-minded associations, including CDP, the Value Balancing Alliance and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Additionally, SAP is the leading software company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Find, try and buy SAP solutions online on SAP Store, and partner solutions on SAP App Center.

