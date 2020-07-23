According to The New York Times, the coronavirus is disproportionately impacting Black-owned businesses. Research shows that Black-owned businesses tend to be in the industries hit hardest by the shutdown: restaurant and retail. They are also less likely to have easy access to loans, traditional banking partners, and federal funding.

This mix of adversities are toxic to the success of a business, especially those that are small and generally serve a localized community.

This is why, as part of SAP’s commitment to fighting injustice and advancing racial equality, the company is launching a new program, Spotlight Black Businesses. It is designed to promote small Black-owned businesses — nominated by SAP employees — both via social media and advertising support.

The movement for racial equality is amplified by lives recently lost at the hands of injustice, including Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, which have inspired social uprisings across the country.

At a time when Black-owned small businesses are already struggling to stay afloat, they are also called upon to help fight systemic injustice. Curfews, armed presence, and protests make it more difficult for these businesses to thrive during the pandemic. SAP is committed to turning the discussion about fighting injustice into action.

The Spotlight Black Businesses initiative website is a hub to find participating businesses from all over the United States and across all industries. SAP is proud to shine a light on ice cream shops, coffeehouses, bookstores, professional services, and so many more.

According to Dominque Landry, owner of Common Ground Management in Philadelphia, PA, “When things are going not according to plan, that’s when entrepreneurs really rise to the occasion.”

SAP is helping entrepreneurs like Landry drive innovation by helping his business thrive despite the coronavirus and social injustice.

We encourage you to check out the website and follow the campaign hashtag #SpotlightBlackBusinesses. In this unprecedented time, we especially encourage you to use your purchasing power mindfully and choose to patronize these and other Black-owned small businesses.