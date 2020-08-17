WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that for the 14th time, independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions* Report. Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”
According to Gartner, “The data quality solutions market continues to evolve and grow, fueled by desire for cost and operational efficiency. The solutions leverage augmented capabilities to deliver automation and insights. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to make the best choice for their organizations.”
“Traditional IT-driven data quality tools will no longer cut it for today’s organizations,” said Andreas Wesselmann, senior vice president, SAP HANA & Analytics, Data Management, for SAP. “In order to stay competitive, companies need modern, intelligent and business-driven tools. The intelligent enterprise advocates for information trust, enabling companies to transform data into a reliable, ever-ready resource for business insight. We believe this recognition from Gartner shows that with our comprehensive data management solutions, SAP is helping customers transform into truly intelligent enterprises.”
SAP’s portfolio of data management solutions, which is part of SAP’s Business Technology Platform, helps customers manage data to glean meaningful insights for creating efficient business processes. Users can proactively govern data across the organization to ensure trustworthy information for smarter decision-making. Data quality solutions from SAP help businesses discover, understand and manage multifaceted data. Companies can profile, cleanse, enrich and match customer, product, supplier, material and other data, driving more accurate, trustworthy and timely information.
