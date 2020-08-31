WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools* report. Gartner evaluated 20 vendors and named SAP a leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” This is the 13th consecutive year that SAP has been named a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.

According to Gartner, “The data integration tools market is seeing renewed momentum driven by urgent requirements for hybrid/multicloud data management, augmented data integration and data fabric designs. This assessment of 20 vendors will help data and analytics leaders choose a best fit for their data integration needs.”

“Data is the fuel of any digital business, and SAP’s mission is to help our customers achieve information excellence by delivering trusted, complete and relevant data,” said Andreas Wesselmann, senior vice president, SAP HANA & Analytics, Data Management & Platform at SAP. “We believe that this latest recognition from Gartner shows that SAP is enabling organizations to use our comprehensive data integration solutions as critical elements in becoming an intelligent enterprise.”

SAP’s data integration offerings include the SAP Data Intelligence solution, SAP Data Services, and SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite, along with integration capabilities of the SAP HANA platform. These offerings are part of SAP’s Business Technology Platform and have a focus on delivering comprehensive integration.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions, Published 18 August 2020 by Analysts Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.