TOKYO — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that global information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation selected SAP Ariba solutions to help digitalize its procurement operations across its companies within and outside Japan. ABeam Consulting Ltd. will support the implementation of the system.
As part of its groupwide digital transformation strategy, NEC started its project to modernize the procurement of indirect materials. To help cut spend, enhance operational efficiency and increase compliance, NEC chose SAP Ariba solutions as its cloud-based procurement system. NEC Management Partners Co. Ltd. will be the first to roll out the solution, with the rest of the group companies both domestically and globally to follow.
In addition to the full suite of SAP Ariba solutions from strategic sourcing to payment, NEC also will introduce the SAP Signature Management application by DocuSign, SAP Process Mining application by Celonis and SAP Analytics Cloud solution to enable remote work in light of COVID-19 and to achieve more efficient and advanced analytics.
