At SAP, we are experts in bringing the right technology to market. But it’s not always that straightforward. In many industries, customers require customized solutions unique to their business and industry. Enter our SAP partner ecosystem of more than 22,000.

SAP partners are highly specialized in delivering industry-specific solutions to the market.

Vistex is one such partner – the kind of partner that will play a key role in the new industry cloud solutions from SAP and partners.

Announced in July 2020, industry cloud is where partners can create innovative cloud solutions and applications for customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their particular industry. SAP works with partners to create offerings that meet specific, vertical industry requirements, so customers can achieve positive business outcomes.

For example, SAP works with partners that have expertise in the automotive industry to enable customers building the new world of mobility. SAP provides the cloud platform that is so crucial to business today, while SAP partners – that have years of experience in transportation – understand the additional requirements, like product life-cycle management, mobility service bundles, and repair and service parts management, needed to make the industry cloud portfolio useful to automotive customers.

Vistex combines its unique industry expertise in more than 10 industries with leading SAP technology to benefit customers in areas including agriculture, wholesale distribution, consumer products, life sciences, chemical, and high tech. Vistex’s solutions use SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA to help streamline processes and cost-efficiency for mission-critical areas like pricing, rebates, royalties, and paybacks. This includes solutions such as SAP S/4HANA for rights and royalty management by Vistex, SAP Paybacks and Chargebacks by Vistex, SAP Farm Management by Vistex, and SAP Data Maintenance for ERP by Vistex.

We’ve seen success with cloud-based, industry-specific solutions before, like with SAP Cloud Platform, ABAP Environment. To help make the environment cloud ready, SAP and Vistex partnered to help ensure the product road map matched customer needs for enterprise quality solutions in the cloud. Working together, Vistex will help provide industry-specific updates focused on improved customer experience.

We are excited about partnerships like the one we have with Vistex to help customers realize opportunities in the cloud. In fact, SAP recently made a minority equity investment in Vistex, showing how committed we are to strategic partnerships that create successful cloud strategies.

SAP and our partners want to make the cloud as accessible as possible for all customers, especially in a time where transformation is needed more urgently than ever to cope with the effects of rapidly changing market conditions due to COVID-19. These solutions are purpose-built by SAP and partners to simplify the traditionally complex provisioning of high-value, vertical solutions.

The cloud offers endless opportunities for customers and partners. Next-Generation Partnering places great focus on partner-developed intellectual property through new offerings like SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions.

This is the year for SAP partners to make the switch to the cloud. We cannot wait to work with our customers as they strive to become intelligent enterprises.