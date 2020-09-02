SAP will host the SuccessConnect virtual event on October 6 for the Americas and October 20 for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. As the premier event for human resources (HR) professionals, the SuccessConnect virtual event will offer live and “simu-live” elements, as well as a live Q&A session with leaders from SAP SuccessFactors to give attendees an engaging, interactive experience.

During this one-day virtual event, attendees will learn how putting employees and their experiences first leads to better business results. Creating great employee experience means helping people do and be their best. It means offering better training, education, resources, and tools, combined with a new focus on their health and well-being and recommitting to diversity, equity, and inclusion. In the end, this means an organization is also doing and being its best.

Attendees will explore the ways human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP can help HR professionals, business leaders, and everyday employees to experience wins by reimagining the user experience, upskilling and reskilling the workforce, and shifting the workplace paradigm.

Event highlights include guest speaker Daniel Pink, the best-selling author of several books about business, work, creativity, and behavior, including When, A Whole New Mind, Drive, and To Sell is Human. Pink was named the sixth most influential management thinker in the world by the London-based Thinkers 50 and has been a contributing editor at Fast Company and WIRED.

SAP SuccessFactors customers from around the world will share stories of agility, resilience, and putting people at the center of business. Participants will include Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer and executive vice president, Human Resources, Microsoft; María José Villanueva, chief human resources officer, Mariposa Corporation; Jamie Mackenzie, HR Process, Data and Technology Leader, Cargill, Inc.

During the main keynote, leaders from SAP SuccessFactors will share the latest product innovations driving the brand’s bold vision centered on HXM. There will also be insightful customer stories and leadership-focused segments to discuss HR professionals’ most pressing challenges.

“Business has changed significantly in the year since we announced human experience management, but employee experience is more relevant and important than ever,” said SAP SuccessFactors President Jill Popelka. “From pivoting entire supply chains to retraining employees, the thread that makes organizations successful is that they continue to put their people ahead of everything. SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions enable HR leaders to build resilient organizations that keep employees agile, productive, and supported — especially in times of change.”

Following the keynote, attendees can dive into breakout sessions featuring road maps, demos, hands-on labs, customer panels, meet the product experts, and customer roundtables. Sessions will be organized across four tracks:

Adapting Talent Needs During Times of Change and Beyond

Managing and Paying Your Workforce with Agility

How SAP SuccessFactors Technology Supports HXM

Thought Leadership and Industry Trends

For more information, visit the SuccessConnect website and follow the event hashtag #SuccessConnect.

Carolyn Judge Phillip is vice president of Corporate Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors.