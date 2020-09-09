WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an exciting lineup of speakers at Procurement Reimagined, a new virtual event series for procurement, supply chain and external workforce management professionals, to be held on October 6 for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and on October 13 for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Keynote and breakout sessions will feature thought-provoking leaders from ANZ Bank New Zealand, one of the country’s best-known banks; BHP, a Australian mining, metals and petroleum company; MMG, an Australian mining company; Amsterdam-based Philips, one of the biggest global health technology companies; Prism Johnson, one of India’s largest building materials companies; Sterlite Power, an integrated power transmission company based in India; TAFE NSW, a provider of vocational education and training in Australia; Tata Power Ltd., India’s largest integrated power provider; Valvoline Cummins, one of India’s fastest-growing lubricant companies; VELUX, a Danish roof window and skylight manufacturer; Australia’s WesTrac, one of the largest authorized Caterpillar equipment dealers; and Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket chain. Many others also will share how they are addressing the unique challenges of today’s business landscape, overcoming disruption and managing spend to help their businesses thrive. Registration for the event is now open for APAC and EMEA.

At a time when global supply chains are under immense strain, businesses are searching for new ways to meet shifting demands and stay ahead of disruption. Procurement Reimagined will tackle these challenges that organizations face head on, identifying innovative solutions and redefining the role of spend management to drive maximum business value. The new virtual event series will showcase innovators and leaders who approach volatility with an agile mind-set, make data-backed decisions more effectively and help pave the way for the possible. Thousands of procurement and supply chain professionals, business leaders and industry influencers from across APAC and EMEA will join SAP’s top procurement solutions executives and customers for interactive sessions. Highlights include:

Kick-off: SAP Procurement Solutions President Chris Haydon will share the company’s vision for how SAP and its partners and customers can come together as a community to reimagine procurement.

will share the company’s vision for how SAP and its partners and customers can come together as a community to reimagine procurement. Product strategy: SAP Procurement Solutions Chief Customer Officer Tamara Braun will interview top product and strategy executives who will share how SAP Ariba , SAP Fieldglass and SAP S/4HANA–based operational procurement solutions are helping customers respond to unprecedented disruption, redefine category management and meet constantly evolving demands and challenges.

will interview top product and strategy executives who will share how solutions are helping customers respond to unprecedented disruption, redefine category management and meet constantly evolving demands and challenges. SAP Executive Board Member and Head of Customer Success Adaire Fox-Martin will highlight social impact procurement and the power of community for resiliency and agility.

will highlight social impact procurement and the power of community for resiliency and agility. Keynotes for APAC: SAP Asia Pacific Japan President Scott Russell will focus on agile procurement, the power of network and community, and what recovery from COVID-19 looks like in Asia. Ian Bremmer, author, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, will discuss the regional impact of COVID-19 and how organizations can adapt and thrive in a radically changing environment.

Keynotes for EMEA: SAP Procurement Solutions Vice President and General Manager of Customer Engagement and Adoption, EMEA and MEE Daniel Laumayer will talk about the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in EMEA, what recovery looks like and how companies can continue to focus on sustainability initiatives. Peter Hinssen, author and founder of nexxworks, will discuss how certain companies continually rise up, rethink and reinvent themselves like phoenixes — and how other organizations can do the same.



“Businesses around the globe are facing extraordinary challenges with economic uncertainty and an unparalleled pace of change,” Haydon said. “Those who rethink processes and redefine the strategic role procurement plays within their organization may well come out even stronger than before. Procurement Reimagined is where this diverse community will come together and address the future of our industry, and how we work together to achieve resiliency, sustainability and profitability.”

Join Procurement Reimagined to connect with spend management leaders as they challenge the norm, balance responsiveness with responsibility and drive agile procurement. Click these links to register for Procurement Reimagined APAC and Procurement Reimagined EMEA.

