WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform-as-a-Service.*

The report recognized SAP as a leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision,” after evaluating SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite. Gartner evaluated 17 vendors and named SAP a leader.

According to Gartner, “Enterprise iPaaS providers continue to broaden their go-to-market strategies to cover an increasing range of enterprise integration scenarios. This Magic Quadrant assesses 17 vendors to help application leaders meet the needs of their organizations.”

“Integration is becoming the number one strategic priority for organizations in the digital age,” said Gunther Rothermel, president, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP. “Customers now demand integrated digital experiences across omnichannel engagements, connecting people, businesses and devices in their ecosystems and business networks. We believe that this recognition from Gartner shows how crucial SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite has become for customers on their digital journey”.

Eneco Holding N.V., a Dutch producer and supplier of natural gas, electricity and heat serving more than two million business and residential customers, uses SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite.

“Thanks to SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite, we were able to cut down our IT spend for integration middleware to between 50 percent and 60 percent of our annual total cost of ownership,” said Marco Verhoef, integration consultant, IT Asset Management, Eneco Holding N.V. “At the same time, the ease of use and flexibility of the solution helped us go live in a matter of weeks.”

As part of SAP’s Business Technology Platform, SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite provides a comprehensive set of integration capabilities for all enterprise integration challenges in a multi-cloud environment. Additionally, SAP API Business Hub offers access to rich integration content packs with over 1,500 prebuilt, ready-to-run integrations, APIs and events that target specific business processes. SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite enables customers to connect their data and processes seamlessly and with agility to achieve desired business outcomes.

*Published September 21, 2020 by Analysts Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, and Abhishek Singh.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.